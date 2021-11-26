ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

6 firefighters hurt, 12 left homeless in Williamsburg apartment fire

A four-alarm fire tore through a small apartment building in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn, leaving a dozen people homeless on Thanksgiving.

Heavy flames from the Devoe Street building lit up the night sky just after 11:15 p.m. Thursday.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy fire on the top floor of the three-story building.

It took more than two and a half hours, 40 firefighting units and 170 personnel to bring the blaze under control.

Four apartments were gutted, leaving about 12 residents homeless.

"We're working with city Emergency Management on relocation for those residents," said FDNY Assistant Chief Tom Currao.

Six firefighters were treated for minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation

