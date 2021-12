Kids have all the imagination in the world, so why not let them explore that to the fullest extent? In this week’s roundup of events, I selected two centered around kids, including the Boston International Kids Film Festival and ZooLights at the Stone Zoo. The film festival, particularly, makes me very excited because children are so gifted and creative and I am eager to see what comes out of their talents, whether that’s acting or crafting. Along with those picks, there is also a free concert with songs crafted by words of incarcerated writers, an exhibit centering artists with invisible disabilities and an online art exhibit featuring abstract landscape paintings.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO