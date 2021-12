Ilya Shymanovich Breaststroke is Unconventional But Legal. The best male breaststroker during this ISL season has been Ilya Shymanovich, the 27-year-old Belarusian representing Energy Standard. Over the course of the season, Shymanovich has recorded 16 individual wins, with six of those coming in the 200 breast plus five each in the 50 breast and 200 breast. He holds the season’s top time in all three races, and in his last two matches, he has lowered his own world record in the 100 breast, first to 55.32 and then to 55.28. At the recent European Short Course Championships, he matched the world record in the 50 breast.

SWIMMING & SURFING ・ 3 DAYS AGO