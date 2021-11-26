Second arrest made in Cape Coral arson case

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A second person is now facing charges after a Cape Coral home was set on fire in a molotov cocktail attack in December 2020.

John Burgess, 22, is facing charges of arson, using an incendiary device and property damage.

Burgess and Luis Cevallos-Cortes are accused of buying gasoline at a 7-Eleven gas station off Cape Coral Parkway before making a makeshift molotov cocktail and throwing it into a home on SE 42nd Street.

Cevallos-Cortes was arrested in November 2021 on charges related to the incident.

Investigators found a broken Corona beer bottle with burned brown paper towels at the scene of the fire. The home was left with minor damage.

Before the fire was started, a Cape Coral officer reported seeing two suspicious men at the gas station in a white car. The officer followed the car and watched it drive toward the victim’s home around the time of the incident, according to a report.

The officer spoke with someone at the gas station who said the two men, who appeared to be drunk, had bought $1.40 worth of gasoline and took brown paper towels with them.

The fire marshal confirmed that the gasoline was the same accelerant used in the molotov cocktail.

Investigators were given a video by an anonymous source that allegedly showed Cevallos-Cortes recording Burgess throwing the molotov cocktail at the house.

In the video, the driver, later identified as Cevallos-Cortes, yelled at the other man, Burgess, to “hurry up” after the fire was started.

The victim said her kids were in her home when the attack happened, but no one was injured.

Through details of the car shown in the video as well as clothing the two men were wearing, officers identified Cevallos-Cortes and Burgess as the two alleged suspects.

Investigators said the two men used Cevallos-Cortes’ girlfriend’s car during the incident. Officers were able to track the car using a license plate reader.

Cevallos-Cortes’ cell phone data also placed him in the vicinity of the crime scene, according to Cape Coral police.