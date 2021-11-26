Donald Trump Dances Out of Thanksgiving Turkey in Bizarre Viral Video
Donald Trump Jr. has received both praise and criticism after posting a Thanksgiving video on...www.newsweek.com
Donald Trump Jr. has received both praise and criticism after posting a Thanksgiving video on...www.newsweek.com
He can't dance! He only moves the top part of his body and not his feet! Shall we watch the YMCA dance again!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
I swear that whole trump family is one hot mess. It’s a total embarrassment. Really, they just need to be sent to their rooms with no TV or cell phones until they learn to act like adults. Shameful embarrassment to America and humanity.
A Psychiatrist responded that Donald Trump Jr is the first male that he's ever seen with an Oedipus Complex for his Father.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 258