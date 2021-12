Donald Trump Dances Out of Thanksgiving Turkey in Bizarre Viral Video

On the Monday-night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host took aim at Republicans’ bizarre conspiracy-mongering over the Omicron variant. The new coronavirus variant has, according to the World Health Organization, β€œseveral mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes,” though epidemiological studies are β€œstill underway” to determine how dangerous a threat it poses. Out of caution, the U.S. has implemented travel restrictions on eight countries where Omicron has spread most rapidly: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO