Donald Trump Dances Out of Thanksgiving Turkey in Bizarre Viral Video

On the Monday-night edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the late-night host took aim at Republicans’ bizarre conspiracy-mongering over the Omicron variant. The new coronavirus variant has, according to the World Health Organization, “several mutations that may have an impact on how it behaves, for example, on how easily it spreads or the severity of illness it causes,” though epidemiological studies are “still underway” to determine how dangerous a threat it poses. Out of caution, the U.S. has implemented travel restrictions on eight countries where Omicron has spread most rapidly: Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO