POTUS

Donald Trump Dances Out of Thanksgiving Turkey in Bizarre Viral Video

By Gerrard Kaonga
 5 days ago
Donald Trump Jr. has received both praise and criticism after posting a Thanksgiving video on...

Comments / 258

Ryan Moranski
4d ago

He can't dance! He only moves the top part of his body and not his feet! Shall we watch the YMCA dance again!!!! 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂

Jack Knoff
3d ago

I swear that whole trump family is one hot mess. It’s a total embarrassment. Really, they just need to be sent to their rooms with no TV or cell phones until they learn to act like adults. Shameful embarrassment to America and humanity.

Viva Satire !
4d ago

A Psychiatrist responded that Donald Trump Jr is the first male that he's ever seen with an Oedipus Complex for his Father.

