The Suburban High School Hockey League is celebrating its 49th season. There is a lot to expect in the upcoming season from each division, and here is what we are looking at. Central Bucks East: East is coming off of a season in which they went 6-5-1-1. Under Head Coach Jeff Mitchell, the Patriots will look to blend the old and the new players. Key players include junior Goalie Matt Mangiacapre, who enters play with a 4.24GAA, as well as senior Forward Phil McIntyre with 1 goal and 1 assist on the season. East, currently 1-2 on the season, will take on rival Central Bucks West on Wednesday (Nov. 24).

