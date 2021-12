Since 1992, schools’ relationship with Ofsted has shifted from one of suspicion to one of anxiety, fear and now near-paranoia. The government’s injection of £24m to accelerate inspections at a time when schools will have to cope with the long-term effects of Covid-related disruption will only enforce that paranoia (Plan to speed up Ofsted inspections of schools in England sparks fury, 17 November). The chief inspector claims that Ofsted is there, in part, to support schools, but that’s not what it feels like on the ground. The only “support” the cash injection will provide is to reinforce the rigidity of a 30-year-old inspection system badly in need of reform.

