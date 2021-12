Hotel Marcel, A Tapestry Hotel by Hilton, will be opening its doors in April 2022. An icon of Brutalist architecture in New Haven, Connecticut, the building has a storied past: Completed in 1970 by Bauhaus designer and architect Marcel Breuer to house the headquarters of the Armstrong Rubber Company, it sat empty for decades, with a large portion of the structure demolished at one point to make way for a parking lot. Drivers along Interstate 95 can catch glimpses of the concrete behemoth floating -- the building serving as an on-point demonstration of Breuer's approach to separation of function: a two-story void separating the base of the building from the office block above.

