How Dangerous Is Peter Thiel?

Editor’s note: This essay from David Corn first appeared in his new newsletter, This Land. Given the importance of covering big money in politics and the move toward authoritarianism on the right, we want to make sure as many readers as possible have a chance to see it. This Land is...
Republican Ohio Senate candidate J.D. Vance earned nearly $1 million in income in the runup to the launch of his. Vance, who wrote the bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," is an ally of billionaire tech investor Peter Thiel and an advocate for Trump-style conservative populism. Vance, a venture capitalist, has made...
(CNN) — The news that former Trump White House chief of staff Mark Meadows is now cooperating with the House's January 6 select committee investigation represents a clear and present danger to the former president and his attempts to rewrite the history of that fateful day. "He has produced records...
Social Security will be one of the most significant references of revenue that you rely on in your next years. Gratitude to how the retirement bonuses plan is created, you don’t have to bother regarding these advantages going out and include them going up when expansion raises rates. But, you...
"The Five" responded Tuesday to new details that emerged in the Andrew Cuomo investigation showing that his brother, CNN host Chris Cuomo, was more closely involved in advising him in his scandals than previously known. CNN announced Tuesday evening it was suspending the "Cuomo Prime Time" host "indefinitely." "My theory...
As the Jan. 6 select committee investigation gathers momentum, Donald Trump has gotten several cronies to refuse to testify by invoking “executive privilege.” That’s absurd on its face: Much of the information Trump wants to keep buried doesn’t relate to the office of the presidency, but rather to his incitement of mob violence to remain president illegitimately.
The pilot of the so-called “Lolita Express” testified during the trial of Ghislaine Maxwell that he flew presidents, princes and Hollywood stars on Jeffrey Epstein’s private jets for 30 years.Larry Visoski told the court he remembered Prince Andrew, Bill Clinton, Donald Trump, and Kevin Spacey being among the passengers.Mr Visoki namedropped the high-profile passengers, along with actor Chris Tucker and violinist Itzhak Perlman, when asked during cross-examination if he remembered them specifically.He also recalled meeting Virginia Giuffre in the 1990s, describing her as a shorter woman with dirty blonde hair who “didn’t look young”.Follow live updates on the Ghislaine...
American satellites far outside the Earth's orbit are facing a near-constant barrage of threats from Russian and Chinese technology, and it's only getting worse, a top Space Force officer is warning. An arms race in space between the US, Russia and China has been steadily heating up in recent years...
The largest newspaper in Missouri has called for one of the state’s US senators to be promptly investigated by a congressional panel over his alleged role in the Jan 6 riot at the US Capitol.More than 10 months after the Senate ethics committee said it was to probe the actions of Missouri’s Josh Hawley and Texas’s Ted Cruz for their alleged encouragement to supporters of Donald Trump seeking to overturn the 2020 election, there has been little outward sign of progress.Several times, however, both Mr Cruz and Mr Hawley have defended their actions that day, with the Missouri senator...
WASHINGTON — A California man already facing serious felony charges for allegedly using an electroshock device against a downed police officer on January 6 is now accused of conspiring with two friends to commit violence, according to a new indictment unsealed Monday by the Justice Department. Daniel Rodriguez, 38, of...
President Joe Biden received an ugly welcome in the Land of 10,000 Lakes Tuesday when his motorcade passed dozens of protesters who held vulgar signs dissing the commander-in-chief. Some of the demonstrators waved campaign flags for former President Donald Trump. One sign said “FJB” in an apparent abbreviation of “F–k...
The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
Spend enough time online and you'll inevitably see people challenging well-known rivals to grand debates. Most of the time, these folks believe something foolish, which does nothing to discourage them from daring high-profile foes to match wits in some public forum. When their challenges go ignored, and their would-be adversaries...
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., blasted former President Trump for high gas prices under his administration, but the numbers are worse under President Biden. Pelosi and Schumer both took shots at Trump in 2018 over gas prices across the nation as they neared...
Republicans criticize Kamala Harris' decision to buy an expensive pot during her trip to Paris, but Democrats have come to her defense. According to reports, Harris purchased the cookware ahead of Thanksgiving before calling her husband, Doug Emhoff, her kitchen apprentice. However, Harris' recent purchase did not sit well with...
Fox News commenter Geraldo Rivera sparked an argument on The Five on Monday after he complained that Ghislaine Maxwell – who is facing sex trafficking and perjury charges connected to her relationship with Jeffrey Epstein – was not granted bail. Ms Maxwell formerly dated notorious child sex abuser Epstein, and has been accused of recruiting and grooming the girls he abused. She denies the allegations against her. Her trial began on Monday. During the show on Monday, Mr Rivera compared Ms Maxwell's case to that of Darrell Brooks, who was charged with six counts of first-degree homicide after he...
Comments / 0