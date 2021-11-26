Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The December 2021 Heat Map

Meme stocks have become popular investment bets among retail traders, given their explosive growth potential. However, amid rising concerns surrounding the omicron variant, investors have been exiting their positions from these speculative stocks due to surging market volatility. Thus, popular meme stocks such as Walt Disney (DIS), GameStop (GME), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), and ContextLogic (WISH) are best avoided now.Meme stocks have been gaining traction since the beginning of 2021, as retail investors leveraged the power of social media to boost the popularity of their favorite stocks to sky-high limits. Since then, popular social media platforms such as Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets have been the go-to websites for retail investors for identifying the best short-term investment opportunities.
