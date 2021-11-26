ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Wide-Moat Stocks On Sale - The December 2021 Heat Map

By The FALCON Method
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Step One: Wide-moat stocks with 5-star and 4-star ratings. Historical evidence says that while quality alone is a poor indicator of outperformance, when combined with a decent valuation filter, Morningstar’s moat rating proves to be more than useful. Based on the available data, stocks with a wide-moat rating that also fit...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
investing.com

2 Gambling Stocks to Avoid Like the Plague in December

The COVID-19 omicron variant has introduced new uncertainty into the market. In addition, investors’ interest in the gambling sector seems to have dwindled following the arrest of the Suncity Group CEO. So, against this backdrop, we think it could be wise to avoid gambling stocks Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) and Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), given their weak financials. Read on.With increasing legalization and digitization, the gambling industry has been recovering steadily from the worst of the COVID-19 effects from last year. According to a Statista report, the casino and online gambling sector worldwide is expected to reach $230.86 billion this year. This is still below the 2019 level of roughly $265 billion, however.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Five Below, Dollar General Set Up With Earnings Due; Low Prices Hang In Balance

Discount retailers Five Below (FIVE) and Dollar General (DG) report quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. Five Below stock and Dollar General stock are both setting up in bases. The retailers report amid upbeat holiday-sales forecasts and a rebounding economy, but as higher shipping costs and rising wages test...
RETAIL
MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Novartis Ag#Merck Co#British
The Motley Fool

My Top 2 Growth Stocks to Buy in December

PayPal's recent news has driven the stock price down, and it hasn't recovered since. Multiple MercadoLibre business segments are executing at a high level. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy at Big Discounts in December and Beyond

Today’s episode of Full Court Finance at Zacks quickly dives into the recent market pullback to end November. The focus then shifts to Darden Restaurants DRI, Tempur Sealy International, Inc. TPX, and Dave & Buster's PLAY to see if investors should consider buying the stocks at a discount as we head into the final month of 2021.
STOCKS
investing.com

4 WallStreet Bets Stocks to Avoid in December

Meme stocks have become popular investment bets among retail traders, given their explosive growth potential. However, amid rising concerns surrounding the omicron variant, investors have been exiting their positions from these speculative stocks due to surging market volatility. Thus, popular meme stocks such as Walt Disney (DIS), GameStop (GME), Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON), and ContextLogic (WISH) are best avoided now.Meme stocks have been gaining traction since the beginning of 2021, as retail investors leveraged the power of social media to boost the popularity of their favorite stocks to sky-high limits. Since then, popular social media platforms such as Reddit forum r/wallstreetbets have been the go-to websites for retail investors for identifying the best short-term investment opportunities.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Data
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
Seeking Alpha

ImmunoGen slips on $175M common stock offering

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) has lost ~6.0% in the post-market after the company announced an underwritten public offering of $175M worth of shares of its common stock. A 30-day option is also under consideration to allow underwriters to purchase an additional 15% of the shares of the common stock at the public offering price net of underwriting discounts and commissions.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

As Olema falls 60% following data confusion, Street analysts remain bullish

Although shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) fell 60% in trading today, two Street analysts remain bullish on the company's prospects. The plunge was precipitated by what Olema called a "falsified poster" released on social media yesterday afternoon dealing with early-stage data on its breast cancer candidate OP-1250. Early this morning,...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Revance Therapeutics shares 7% higher after large CEO buy

Shares of Revance Therapeutics (RVNC +7.2%) are trading up today following CEO Mark Foley's purchase of 40K shares. Foley acquired the shares yesterday at an average price of $12.90 for a total purchase price of $515,924. He now owns 110,913 shares individually and an additional 769,065 shares through a family...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

COVID Correction Or Santa Claus Rally? 3 Top Stocks For Any Course

The year-end "Santa Claus rally" was pushing stock markets higher. But the Omicron variant has other plans. After Friday's market nosedive driven by Omicron panic and the actions taken by countries to restrict travel, fear is in the air. It was the worst day of the year; the Dow fell 900 points, and the S&P 500 dropped 2%, a selloff causing overreaction everywhere. Adding kerosene to the fire was Monday’s hawkish remarks from Jay Powell. This display paints a picture of just how much the markets are rationally irrational.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance Readies IPO

Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance has filed proposed terms for a $106 million U.S. IPO. A Quick Take On Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance. Chicago Atlantic Real Estate Finance (REFI) has filed to raise $106 million from the sale of its common stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.
REAL ESTATE
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Could Skyrocket in December

Uncertainties about the new omicron variant could provide a tailwind for Novavax stock. The company currently awaits several regulatory decisions for its COVID-19 vaccine. Novavax expects to file for U.S. Emergency Use Authorization this month. Don't forget about Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). It could be easy for investors to do so. The...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Seeking Alpha

The Prudent Approach For Investing In Draganfly

After an excessive rally at the beginning of 2021, Draganfly share prices have fallen back to justifiable lower levels. Other drone companies fell back from very high valuations as well. Draganfly after the hype. One year ago, at the end of November 2020, the share price of Draganfly (DPRO) started...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 1, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ: GIII) to report quarterly earnings at $1.78 per share on revenue of $1.01 billion after the closing bell. G-III Apparel shares rose 1.2% to $30.00 in after-hours trading. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:...
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

New York City, NY
1K+
Followers
41K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Seeking Alpha is an industry leader in mining the wisdom of the crowds for insights on every topic of interest to investors. Our editors curate investing news and analysis from a network of stock analysts, traders, economists, academics, financial advisers and industry experts — all who engage in our community.

 https://seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy