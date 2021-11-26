ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

OIl sinks 5% on fear of new COVID variant stifling demand

By Kim Khan
Seeking Alpha
Seeking Alpha
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WTI crude (CL1:COM) (NYSEARCA:USO) is down 6%, nearing $73/barrel and Brent (CO1:COM) is down 5.7%. WTI hasn't been below $74/barrel since late september. Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) is the worst-performing S&P sector in premarket trading,...

seekingalpha.com

investing.com

U.S. Moves to Cool Tensions With Saudis Over Oil Prices

(Bloomberg) -- The U.S. is trying to re-focus its energy relationship with top Middle East OPEC countries, notably Saudi Arabia, after a period of tension between Washington and Riyadh over high oil prices. Amos Hochstein, the top American energy diplomat, held meetings this week with officials in the Middle East,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

The Case For Bullish U.S. Natural Gas Prices In 2022 Is Materially Weakening

Weather outlook is proving to be very bearish with no relief in sight. Weather, weather, weather, this is something we've warned repeatedly over the past few months. While some analysts attributed the lack of storage injections in the US as a sign of bullish fundamentals, we cautioned that mother nature will always have the last say on where prices are going. And at the moment, the latest weather outlook is firmly in the bearish camp.
MarketWatch

API data reportedly show a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but product stocks rise

The American Petroleum Institute reported late Tuesday that U.S. crude supplies fell by 747,000 barrels for the week ended Nov. 26, according to sources. The API also reportedly showed weekly inventory increases of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 800,000 barrels for distillates. Crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., delivery hub, meanwhile, rose by 1 million barrels last week, sources said. Inventory data from the Energy Information Administration will be released Wednesday. On average, the EIA is expected to show crude inventories down by 2.7 million barrels, according to a survey of analysts conducted by S&P Global Platts. The survey also calls for supply increases of 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1 million barrels for distillates. Oil prices moved up in the electronic trading session after the API data. January West Texas Intermediate crude was at $66.90 a barrel in electronic trading, after settling Tuesday at $66.18 on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Axios

Battery price decline comes with a warning

The latest data on lithium-ion battery prices shows the continued downward march that will help make electric cars and energy storage more competitive, but reveals storm clouds too. Driving the news: Average battery pack prices fell another 6% from last year to $132 per kilowatt-hour, per the research firm BloombergNEF....
Seeking Alpha

BBH: Better Than IBB For Covid Exposure Including The Omicron Variant

The relatively less known VanEck's BBH has delivered a better one-year performance than the popular iShares' IBB. There are several ETFs providing exposure to biotechnology stocks that are involved in the war against Covid, two of them being the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB), and the relatively little-known VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) with only 4.36K followers on SA compared to ten times more for its peer.
Seeking Alpha

Contrary To Belief, More Pain For Oil Ahead

The emergence of the omicron variant has added uncertainty to an already uncertain market. The recent emergence of the omicron Covid-19 variant has thrown the markets off-balance in conjunction with several other key developments. Consequently, both an elementary fundamental outlook and some technical indicators on the price action have altered. A brief overview of current price action mechanics and technical indicators is provided along with an elucidation of the fundamental backdrop driving much of the price action into the areas highlighted in the analysis. A short overview of the natural gas market is also provided with an outlook on how the consequences of high natural gas prices in Europe could potentially affect crude oil markets long-term.
kdal610.com

Exxon to offer spending outlook as investors seek clues to low-carbon returns

HOUSTON (Reuters) – Exxon Mobil will brief Wall Street on Wednesday on its future spending plans, with investors looking for how it will balance oil and low-carbon initiatives without compromising shareholder returns. This year, the largest U.S. oil producer slashed costs by slowing several big expenditures while boosting investment in...
erienewsnow.com

Here's how your gas could hit $5 a gallon

The surge in oil prices this year has angered drivers, tainted Americans' views on the economy and confounded both the White House and Federal Reserve. Unfortunately, JPMorgan Chase says the oil spike is just getting started. In a new report on Monday, JPMorgan warned clients that Brent crude oil will...
UpNorthLive.com

Fact Check Team: When could we start to see gas prices go down?

WASHINGTON (TND)- Americans are feeling the pain at the pump as gas prices continue to dig a hole in our wallets. Today’s price per gallon is a dollar more than last year’s average. Recently, Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said in an interview that “over 7,000 leases that have been given...
Seeking Alpha

Hurricane Ida Collapses U.S. September Oil Production

U.S. September production decreased by 380 kb/d to 10,809 kb/d. The drop is largely due to Hurricane Ida’s impact on GOM production. All of the oil (C + C) production data for the US state charts comes from the EIA's Petroleum Supply monthly PSM. After the production charts, an analysis of three EIA monthly reports that project future production is provided. The charts below are updated to September 2021 for the 10 largest US oil-producing states.
Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha

