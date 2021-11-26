ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN Star Andrew Garfield Comments On Suggestions He Should Play The Joker

By JoshWilding
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com
 5 days ago

Andrew Garfield played Peter Parker in The Amazing Spider-Man and The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and while his tenure as the wall-crawler came to an abrupt end, that could change with this December's Spider-Man: No Way Home. The actor has yet to take on any other superhero movie roles, though there...

www.comicbookmovie.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

Sony Shocks Fans, Forces Removal of “Leaked” Andrew Garfield Image

For months — and months, and months — Marvel fans have speculated that the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy, Spider-Man: No Way Home, will break the “Spider-Verse” wide open with the return of former “Spider-Men” Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield alongside the trilogy’s star, Tom Holland. Although Holland and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Fans & Tom Holland Are LOSING It Over Marvel’s Latest Tweet

Today, after weeks of online speculation that Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures would be dropping the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer any minute, there is finally confirmation that fans will get their second look at the conclusion of the MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy tomorrow, November 16, 2021. Marvel’s Tweet reads:
MOVIES
ComicBook

Tom Holland And Andrew Garfield Hug In Historic Spider-Man Meeting

The Amazing Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield may be absolutely adamant that he won't be appearing in Spider-Man: No Way Home with star Tom Holland -- but that doesn't mean the two can't get a little chummy out in the real world. At last night's GQ Men of the Year Party in West Hollywood, the two met and embraced, sharing a camera-friendly moment that has fans on social media giddily retweeting it. The two were clearly pleased to see each other, and played up the historic element of two Spider-Man actors seeing each other in public for the first time.
MOVIES
theaureview.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer teases the multiverse but still omits Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

Once it was revealed that Spider-Man: No Way Home would be exploring the multiverse and introducing a slew of characters that appeared in previous Spider-Man films separate from the current slate, fans were convinced that both Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would be making return appearances as the respective web-slinger from their own films; Maguire from the Sam Raimi trilogy (2002-2007), Garfield from The Amazing Spider-Man films (2012-2014).
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barry Keoghan
Person
Matt Reeves
Person
Jack Nicholson
Person
Andrew Garfield
GeekTyrant

Andrew Garfield Continues to Tell People That He's Not in SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME

Andrew Garfield’s life is probably a living hell right now because as he makes the press rounds for his upcoming Netflix film Tick, Tick… BOOM!, the press won’t stop asking him about Spider-Man: No Way Home! The guy is a super talented actor who has made some great films, but all anyone wants to talk about is Spider-Man: No Way Home!
MOVIES
ComicBook

Andrew Garfield Reveals Who His Favorite Spider-Man Is

While Marvel fans continue to ignore Andrew Garfield's insistence that he's not in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home, the actor has only had to comment on the matter because he's been promoting the movies he's actually in this year, The Eyes of Tammy Faye and Netflix's tick, tick...Boom! In a new interview for the later Garfield was posed a different question about Spider-Man this time around, asked who is his favorite Spider-Man to watch on the big screen. Considering he's one of only three live-action Spider-Men to swing around in movies, he's only got so many to pick from, and like any good Marvel fan he decided, all of them.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Lil Nas X Poses With Spider-Man Actors Tom Holland & Andrew Garfield, Says He's Playing Miles Morales

Lil Nas X says that he's playing Miles Morales in live-action. The pop star made his way to the Spider-Man meet-up between Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield. GQ had an event for the Spider-Man: No Way Home star and the pictures spiraling out of that event have the entire Internet talking. That was before Lil Nas decided to throw some gasoline on the fire with his comments about playing Miles. People have been speculating all kinds of wild things about the upcoming Marvel Studios film. If this were to be true (It's probably just trolling from a master of the art form) it would shake the entire fandom in an unmistakable way. Miles Morales is one of the most popular new Marvel characters of the last 20 years. Having Lil Nas X would absolutely stir fandom discourse for an entire year. People can dream, but right now it looks like a well-timed joke from a Twitter master. But, the multiverse is wide open and bursting with possibility.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

Andrew Garfield Finally Responds To Leaked SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME Video: "At This Point...I'm Done!"

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been plagued by leaks, and it's beginning to feel a lot like some of them have deliberately been dropped online by Sony Pictures as a way of stealthily marketing the movie. After all, we still don't know if they're real or not, but the apparent confirmation that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the movie is half the reason fans are so excited about it!
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Amazing Spider Man#Q A
IGN

Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer May Have Spoiled Andrew Garfield’s Return: IGN The Fix: Entertainment

The Brazilian Spider-Man No Way Home trailer shows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man leaping towards Jamie Foxx’s Electro, Sandman and Lizard. But it appears The Lizard is being punched by someone in said Spiderman trailer for No Way Home. Sony’s editors might want us to believe otherwise, but fans immediately speculated that this particular shot edited out either Tobey Maguire or more likely Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man, and that in the actual shot from the final version of the movie we’ll see the three villains clash with all three Spider-Men. While that line doesn’t flat-out confirm that Tobey MaGuire’s Spider-Man is in the film, it does allude to there being more than one Spider-Man. More Spiderman news, Tom Holland talked to GQ about the #Spiderman No Way Home ending. And your final Marvel news for No Way Home: The big wigs behind the Spider-Man movies want Tom Holland to continue to play the titular character for years to come … but Holland’s not so sure about that. Continuing his interview with GQ, Holland spoke about hanging up the web shooters and the future of the web-head by saying, “Maybe it is time for me to move on. Maybe what’s best for Spider-Man is that they do a Miles Morales film. If I’m playing Spider-Man after I’m 30, I’ve done something wrong.” #SpiderManNoWayHome hits theaters December 17th.
MOVIES
Inverse

Wild Spider-Man 3 trailer theory fixes the Andrew Garfield movies

Is MJ going to die in Spider-Man: No Way Home? The film’s second trailer, officially released online Tuesday night, certainly wants you to think she will. The character (played by Zendaya) is last seen in the second Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer falling off a scaffolding — leading Peter Parker (Tom Holland) to dive into the air after her. It’s a tense moment in a trailer full of them and one that has gotten Marvel Comics fans speculating online about what MJ’s fate in No Way Home will ultimately be.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Batman
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE BATMAN Full-Length Synopsis Provides Some Intriguing New Clues About The Plot

Following a couple of rather vague loglines, Warner Bros. has finally released an official, full-length synopsis for Matt Reeves' The Batman, and it makes for a very interesting read. The breakdown teases The Caped Crusader's (Robert Pattinson) increasingly dangerous journey into the criminal underworld of Gotham as he attempts to...
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME TV Spot Teases The Multiverse And Sees Doctor Strange Meet Doctor Octopus

Thanks to Sony Pictures UK, we have another new TV spot for Spider-Man: No Way Home. Featuring more never-before-seen footage, the highlight here is getting to see Doctor Strange meet Doctor Octopus. The villain has clearly been captured by the wall-crawler at this point, and emphasises that while Peter Parker is Spider-Man on his world, it's not Tom Holland's Peter Parker.
MOVIES
GAMINGbible

Andrew Garfield's Spider-Man Deserved So Much Better

We’ve been seeing a lot of Andrew Garfield lately, and I’m here for it. The Oscar-nominated star has been doing the rounds to talk about his performance as Jonathan Larson in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick... Boom. It’s a cracking film, and he’s wonderful in it. You really should check it out.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

SPIDER-MAN: 5 Amazing Songs The Franchise Has Brought Us

The Spider-Man franchise has accomplished a lot over the course of 20 years and a multitude of films, giving audiences awe-inspiring action, compelling characters, gripping storylines, and, of course, blood-pumping web-swinging sequences. There is, however, an aspect of the franchise that is often overlooked: Its music. Throughout the years, the...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy