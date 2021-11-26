ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Prasanna Puwanarajah to play Martin Bashir in The Crown

By Tara Conlan
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aAqd6_0d7DwpCI00

In the wake of an inquiry’s conclusion that Martin Bashir used “deceitful behaviour” to secure his infamous Panorama interview with Diana, Prince of Wales, The Crown’s portrayal of the disgraced journalist is likely to be one of the most scrutinised episodes in the forthcoming series of the hit Netflix show.

So it is perhaps no surprise that when casting the role of Bashir, the producers of the royal drama turned to Prasanna Puwanarajah , who appeared as the journalist eight years ago opposite Naomi Watts when she played the late Princess of Wales in the film Diana.

However, his portrayal this time will be rather different from when Puwanarajah first played Bashir and the latter was still lauded for landing a huge BBC scoop. It later emerged that the journalist commissioned fake bank statements in order to secure his notorious 1995 interview with the royal.

Nevertheless, the decision to cast the former University of Oxford-educated NHS doctor and writer, whose credits include Line of Duty, Doctor Foster and Patrick Melrose, is a signal that the team behind The Crown are keen to cover the episode as accurately as possible.

Last year, on the 25th anniversary of the interview, Channel 4 and ITV aired documentaries which explored allegations that Bashir ordered the forged documents to show to Diana’s brother, Earl Spencer, to help gain his trust and access to his sister for Panorama.

After the exclusive aired, concerns were raised and the BBC held an investigation, but a whistleblower was sidelined while Bashir went on to a lucrative career.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30xXwt_0d7DwpCI00
Princess Diana being interviewed by Martin Bashir in 1995. Photograph: Tim Graham/Corbis/Getty Images

In response to the documentaries’ revelations, in November 2020 the BBC director general, Tim Davie, commissioned a report from the former supreme court judge John Dyson.

Lord Dyson revealed in May that in 1995 the BBC “covered up in its press logs” what it knew about Bashir’s behaviour and conducted a “woefully ineffective” internal investigation into the issue, despite the then head of BBC News, Tony Hall, being aware Bashir had told “serious and unexplained lies”.

It is understood The Crown will dramatise the background leading up to the Panorama episode, parts of the interview and its aftermath. Spencer is also due to be portrayed, although it is not yet known who will play him.

The award-winning Puwanarajah is in demand as an actor and has just finished filming a lead part in the hit Netflix series Call My Agent. He is also a director and writer: he wrote a film starring Timothy Spall for the 2012 London Olympics opening ceremony, as well as the National Theatre play Nightwatchman, and has co-written a novel called Sleeper with the Line of Duty writer Jed Mercurio.

The Crown’s producer, Left Bank Pictures, and the writer Peter Morgan are no strangers to the controversy that comes with dramatising the royal family, particularly as the show has progressed to the modern day.

But the recent revelations about Bashir turn up the spotlight on the series.

With the aftermath of the Panorama episode still being felt today it would have been difficult for The Crown not to cover it. However, sources say Morgan wrote the scenes covering the interview after Dyson’s report and is keen to ensure it is factually accurate and handled sensitively.

Although a letter from Diana in 1995 said she had no regrets concerning the interview, after Dyson’s report the Duke of Cambridge and the Duke of Sussex said the Panorama broadcast was part of a “culture of exploitation and unethical practices that ultimately took her life”.

They said it fuelled her “fear, paranoia and isolation” and Prince William said it “should never be aired again” as it “effectively established a false narrative”.

“This settled narrative now needs to be addressed by the BBC and anyone else who has written or intends to write about these events.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

‘Completely unacceptable’: IGA supermarket under fire for sign racially profiling African customers

A supermarket in Melbourne’s western suburbs has apologised over a sign on its register that told staff to get help when African people entered the store. The ABC reports the sign at the IGA in Sunshine West had been taped to the register for three years, and it said: “If an African customer comes to the bottle shop presses [sic] the button for assistance immediately! Minimum 2 staffs [sic] in front while we serve Africans.”
WORLD
The Independent

The Crown: Dominic West’s son Senan to play Prince William in season 5

Dominic West will be joined in The Crown by his son Senan, who has been cast as Prince William.The Affair star will feature in the fifth season of Netflix’s royal drama as Prince Charles, taking over the role from Josh O’Connor.Now, Variety reports that Dominic’s 13-year-old son will be playing his child on-screen, having been cast as Prince William following a “nationwide search”.Senan is said to be playing a slightly older version of the royal and heir to the throne in the final episodes of the series, in what will be his on-screen debut. He auditioned for the show...
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Bashir
Person
Prince William
Person
Naomi Watts
Person
Peter Morgan
Person
Timothy Spall
Person
Tim Davie
Person
Jed Mercurio
UPI News

Asim Chaudhry to host British Independent Film Awards

Dec. 1 (UPI) -- Asim Chaudhry will host the 2021 British Independent Film Awards. The 35-year-old British actor and comedian will host this year's event Sunday, Dec. 5. The BIFAs will take place at Old Billingsgate in London, with live red carpet coverage and the winners to be announced on Instagram.
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

The Crown - Dominic West’s Son Senan West To Play Prince William

The Crown has found its Prince William, very close to home. Senan West, the 13-year-old son of Dominic West, who portrays Prince Charles in the royal drama’s upcoming fifth season, will join his dad in the role of Prince William, Deadline has confirmed. We understand Senan West will play a...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Oscar-winning director Sir Sam Mendes to be knighted at Windsor Castle

Bond film director Sir Sam Mendes will be knighted at Windsor Castle on Tuesday alongside a host of famous faces, including stars from the entertainment world, political luminaries and a close royal aide.The cinema heavyweight is being recognised for services to drama at a ceremony hosted by the Princess Royal, while stars of the small screen including Vicar Of Dibley co-writer Paul Mayhew-Archer and Emmerdale theme tune creator Tony Hatch will also receive honours.Sir Sam won Best Director at the Oscars in 1999 for his first film, American Beauty, and he co-wrote, directed and produced the Oscar-winning 1917 in 2019,...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc One#Bbc News#British Royal Family#Crown#Panorama#University Of Oxford#Nhs#Channel 4#Itv#Corbis Getty Images#Supreme Court
The Independent

ITV to host Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas carol service after royals BBC row

ITV has confirmed it will broadcast a Christmas carol service led by the Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton.The service, which is scheduled to take place at Westminster Abbey, was originally intended to air on the BBC, but the broadcaster has been snubbed due to a row over a documentary about the royals’ relationship with the media.The recent BBC Two documentary The Princes and the Press prompted criticism from the royal family for focusing on “overblown and unfounded claims”.According to ITV, the carol service will celebrate the “individuals and organisations across the nation who have stepped up to support their...
WORLD
Marie Claire

Princes William and Harry Are "Sick" of Prince Charles Campaigning for Camilla to Have "Full Queen Status"

When Prince Charles ascends to the throne, the current plan is for his wife, Camilla Parker-Bowles, to become Princess consort. However, there have long been rumors that the heir apparent wants her to become Queen consort instead—rumors that royal biographer Robert Lacey has recently corroborated. What's more, apparently Prince Charles' two sons, William and Harry, are tired of their dad campaigning for Parker-Bowles to be given this higher honor.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

‘Strictly Come Dancing,’ ‘Call My Agent’ Pick Up Gongs at Rose d’Or TV Awards

British television dominated the European Broadcasting Union’s prestigious Rose d’Or TV awards on Monday evening. Among the shows that picked up gongs at the ceremony, which honors international television and audio production outside the U.S., were “Strictly Come Dancing,” the Davina McCall-fronted series “Long Lost Family: Born Without Trace” and “Help,” a drama about the pandemic starring “Killing Eve’s” Jodie Comer. Meanwhile ITV News correspondent Robert Moore, who fronted the widely praised “Storming the Capitol: The Inside Story” won in two categories: news and current affairs as well as the Golden Rose. Outside the U.K., French comedy “Call My Agent” and Spanish soap...
TV & VIDEOS
enstarz.com

George Clooney Divorcing Wife Amal After Experiencing 'Hell From Earth'?

George Clooney is said to have given up on Amal that he has no choice but to divorce her. Clooney had planned on leaving his rocky marriage with Amal that he also once photographed driving alone. Globe reported that time that the couple developed more tension in their relationship as Amal continuously bossed Clooney around.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Netflix
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Famous Singer Dies at 74

Edita Gruberová, the famed Slovak opera singer whose career began in the late 1960s, died on Oct. 18 in Zurich. She was 74. Gruberová performed on opera stages around the world, including in New York Metropolitan Opera productions. "Her voice remains in us forever," Slovakia's President Zuzana Čaputová wrote on...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Heath Freeman Dies: ‘Bones,’ ‘NCIS,’ ‘ER’ Actor Was 41

Heath Freeman, the actor best known for playing serial killer Howard Epps across two seasons of Bones, has died at 41. Reality TV star and former Miss USA Shanna Moakler was the first to post about Freeman’s death. His manager Joe S. Montifiore confirmed the news. Montifiore issued the following statement to Deadline: We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman. A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts. His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an...
CELEBRITIES
bocaratontribune.com

Actor Dean Stockwell has died

Stockwell was a leading actor in many sci-fi movies including “Quantum Leap,” “Dune,” “Blue Velvet” and “Air Force One.”. Stockwell started his career as a child actor under a contract with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. The actor’s biggest role was as Admiral “Al” Calavicci in the NBS series “Quantum Leap.” The show ran...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Camilla Parker-Bowles' Husband Plans To Take Kensington Palace From Prince William And Kate Middleton? Duke Of Cornwall Allegedly Wants To Slim Down The Royal Family

Prince Charles, allegedly, plans to decommission Kensington Palace once he becomes the King. The British Royal family has often wowed the world with their living arrangements, especially those directly in line to the throne. However, new reports claim that Prince Charles, who will be taking over the crown once Queen Elizabeth passes away, plans to ax the Kensington Palace.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Heartbreak: Meghan Markle Enjoyed Christmas Privilege The Queen Didn't Give Duchess Of Cambridge

Kate Middleton had not spent Christmas with the royal family before she married Prince William. Kate Middleton didn't enjoy a Christmas privilege that the Queen gave to Meghan Markle before both of them became official members of the royal family. Check out what the Duchess of Cambridge missed that the Duchess of Sussex was able to enjoy.
CELEBRITIES
The Guardian

The Guardian

66K+
Followers
36K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy