ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Josh Ginnelly wants Hearts to enjoy home comforts against St Mirren

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RWeqP_0d7DwHcw00

Josh Ginnelly has called on Hearts to replicate the scintillating display they produced in their last home game as they look to return to winning ways against St Mirren.

The Edinburgh side romped to a 5-2 victory over Dundee United at Tynecastle three weeks ago.

However, they were brought crashing back down to earth as a meek display away to Motherwell brought a 2-0 defeat last weekend.

Ginnelly is hoping the return to home soil for the visit of the Buddies on Saturday can spark a repeat of the exhilarating football they displayed against United.

The attacker said: “The game against Dundee United was brilliant. We put our game on to them and it worked for probably the whole 90 minutes. It was enjoyable but now we’ve got to hopefully perform like that on Saturday.

Ginnelly believes the big crowds Hearts are currently attracting can help give them an edge in games like this one.

He said: “The supporters are a big factor for us. Every game’s different, we can’t just go all out (attack) straight away because we might concede but being at home and having the crowd there, that helps.

“It can hopefully intimidate the other team because they’ve not got as many fans as us. It’s a big factor but we’re the ones on the pitch who have got to go and perform.”

Ginnelly, predominantly a winger, has played as Hearts’ main central striker in a 3-4-3 in the absence of top scorer Liam Boyce in the last two matches.

The Englishman, who is renowned for his pace and not so much for his physical attributes, acknowledges his presence in that position means Hearts have to be more precise with their build-up play.

He said: “I’ve played in a different position the last few games and I’ve enjoyed it. Obviously the last game wasn’t great but I’m still learning that position and I’ll get it right. If I have to play there again, I will.

“With me being back to goal, we need to play a bit more. When we have the bigger targets like Boycie and Armand (Gnanduillet), we can play balls into them a lot more and play off them, whereas with me in that position, it’s a lot different. There has to be a bit more rotation and balls in behind.”

Ginnelly’s first season at Hearts was heavily disrupted by injuries but he has managed to keep himself fit for most of this campaign.

He said: “I’m delighted with getting more game time and a lot less injuries, touch wood. I feel a lot better fitness-wise. I’ve put in a lot of work with the fitness guys so I’ve probably dealt with the training load and games a lot better than I was. Hopefully I can just keep getting better.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Taylor Moore banned for Hearts clash with St Mirren

Hearts will be missing defender Taylor Moore through suspension for the clash with St Mirren following his red card at Motherwell last weekend. His absence is likely to be offset by the return of fellow centre-back Craig Halkett after he missed the defeat at Fir Park through injury. Liam Boyce...
SOCCER
SkySports

Hearts 2-0 St Mirren: Hosts grind out hard-fought victory at Tynecastle.

Stephen Kingsley scored a sublime free-kick as Hearts ground out a hard-fought 2-0 victory over 10-man St Mirren at Tynecastle. The defender doubled the home side's lead after Gary Mackay-Steven opened the scoring just after the hour mark, with Joe Shaughnessy seeing red late on. But Robbie Neilson's side, who...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Ginnelly
Person
Liam Boyce
newschain

Stephen Kingsley stunner helps Hearts see off 10-man St Mirren

Stephen Kingsley scored a sublime free-kick as Hearts ground out a hard-fought 2-0 victory over 10-man St Mirren at Tynecastle. The defender doubled the home side’s lead after Gary Mackay-Steven opened the scoring just after the hour mark, with Joe Shaughnessy seeing red late on. But Robbie Neilson’s side, who...
SOCCER
newschain

St Mirren skipper Joe Shaughnessy suspended for Ross County’s visit

St Mirren centre-back Joe Shaughnessy is suspended for Wednesday’s cinch Premiership encounter with Ross County. The defender was sent off in the closing stages of Saturday’s 2-0 defeat by Hearts. The skipper joins fellow central defender Conor McCarthy (ankle) on the sidelines. Harry Clarke is suspended for County’s trip to...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dundee United#Motherwell#Englishman
The Independent

Premier League talking points including Red-hot Reds, snow storms and victorious Villa

Manchester United held Premier League leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge for some much-needed respite.Liverpool kept on scoring, Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa honeymoon continued and snow was the winner at Burnley.Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from the latest round of Premier League matches.United need swift Rangnick arrivalRalf Rangnick’s arrival as interim manager at Manchester United can not come quick enough. Caretaker Michael Carrick’s United might have held league leaders Chelsea to a 1-1 draw but it was a point that belonged firmly to the fortunate category. Chelsea dominated the shots department...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Jim Goodwin has options for St Mirren’s game with Livingston

Jim Goodwin’s St Mirren squad is in good order ahead of the game with Livingston, with some minor niggles having cleared up over the international break. Matt Millar could be back in contention after missing the goalless draw at St Johnstone with a calf problem. In addition, Ethan Erhahon, who...
SOCCER
SkySports

Motherwell 2-0 Hearts: Connor Shields breaks duck in comfortable victory for Steelmen

Connor Shields' first Motherwell goal helped the Steelmen to a well-deserved 2-0 Premiership win over 10-man Hearts at Fir Park. The 24-year-old attacker, signed from Queen of the South in the summer, fired in from close range in the 23rd minute but the turning point came after the break when the visitors went a man down and immediately conceded a second.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Nicky Devlin strikes late to earn Livingston draw at St Mirren

Nicky Devlin’s late strike earned Livingston a 1-1 draw with St Mirren in Paisley. The Buddies looked set for a first win in five games thanks to Jamie McGrath’s brilliant long-range shot. But Livi skipper Devlin smashed in a driven effort one minute from time to rescue a point for...
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy could need surgery on ankle injury

St Mirren defender Conor McCarthy is set to miss the rest of 2021 after being told he could need ankle surgery. The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international landed awkwardly against Livingston last weekend and could face about two months out, although manager Jim Goodwin was still waiting on the exact prognosis when he updated the media.
SOCCER
The Independent

Mbappe meets a superhero and Buttler ends quarantine – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from 30 November.FootballA fifth anniversary for Gareth Southgate.Five years in charge 👊 Gareth Southgate's permanent reign as #ThreeLions manager began #OnThisDay in 2016! pic.twitter.com/lz1rikl4Ci— England (@England) November 30, 2021The plaudits poured in for Lionel Messi and Alexia Putellas.The Queen’s reign continues… …and her legacy is only beginning 👑 pic.twitter.com/SBL03cMbGG— Nike Football (@nikefootball) November 29, 2021Deserved!!! Massive Congratulations @alexiaputellas 👏👏👏 https://t.co/QZvGMImG5h— Toni Duggan (@toniduggan) November 29, 2021🏆 #BallonDor  𝙇𝙚𝙤 𝙈𝙚𝙨𝙨𝙞🧤 #TropheeYachine  @gigiodonna1...
SOCCER
newschain

Jim Goodwin says St Mirren squad can cope with defender shortage

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin is confident his squad has the depth and adaptability to cope with the loss of another central defender. A day after Conor McCarthy was told he needed surgery to cure ankle ligament damage, Joe Shaughnessy was sent off deep into added time during a 2-0 defeat by Hearts.
SOCCER
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
105K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy