Investment Automation Platforms

By Michael Hemsworth
TrendHunter.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 'Vestinda' investment automation platform is an intuitive solution for those seeking out a way to invest their money with more tact and leverage the experience...

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

MarketWatch

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu to offer 289.2 million shares in IPO, priced at $8 to $9 each

Brazilian digital banking platform Nu Holdings Ltd. set terms for its initial public offering on Tuesday, with plans to offer 289.2 million Class A shares, priced at $8 to $9 each. The company is also planning to list Class A shares in the form of Brazilian depositary receipts in Brazil, with each BDR representing 1/6(th) of a Class A ordinary share. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange, under the ticker 'NU.' Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Citigroup and Nu Invest Corretora de Valores SA are lead underwriters in a syndicate of 13 banks on the deal. Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. The company had a loss of $99.1 million in the nine months through Sept. 30, wider than the loss of $64.4 million posted in the year-earlier period. Revenue roughly doubled to $1.062 billion from $534.6 billion. The Renaissance IPO ETF has gained 0.5% in the year to date, while the S&P 500 has gained 24%.
MARKETS
helpnetsecurity.com

Everbridge Digital Operations Platform automates IT incident management

Everbridge launched Digital Operations Platform, helping organizations to save time and money, deliver continuous service uptime and maintain revenue streams. The new platform extends Everbridge’s CEM for Digital solution to further support customers’ digital transformation efforts. The new platform provides Everbridge’s enterprise customers with the ability to automate and streamline...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Hybrid NFT Auction Platforms

Curios Inc. has announced the launch of its hybrid NFT auction platform, which prioritizes scalability and promises to allow creators and business owners to instantly launch their own NFT marketplace. This one-of-a-kind auction platform uniquely combines smart contracts and off-chain bidding technologies to offer users an automated and secure auction...
TECHNOLOGY
TrendHunter.com

Real-World Data Investment Apps

The 'Streetbeat' investment app is a tool for those seeking out a way to maximize their investing capabilities when looking to diversify their portfolio and leverage the power of big data. The app will provide users with stock investment suggestions that are based on real-world data along with machine learning algorithms in order to make the most of every stock purchase made. This includes data that's utilized by hedge fund managers and Wall Street aficionados including credit card transactions, mobile GPS, app usage and more.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Investment#Automation#Automate#Solution#Ease Of Access
TrendHunter.com

Digital Habit Tracker Platforms

The 'Life of Discipline' habit tracker is a tool for professionals and users alike seeking out a way to maximize their daily lifestyle by harnessing the power of tracking technology. The platform maintains a GitHub-style calendar design that will offer a heat map functionality to better understand oneself from an honest perspective. Users can also connect with their friends or family to motivate one another and keep on track with the various habits in their lifestyle they would like to maintain.
TECHNOLOGY
zycrypto.com

WorthPad: An investment Platform For Investors and Incubator for Entrepreneurs

Worthpad is a multi-chain platform that aims to create wealth for its investors. The platform seeks to make projects in the blockchain ecosystem easily accessible to the masses. It has a dedicated team that seeks to develop high-quality products while also seeking to raise funds for these products from the general market.
MARKETS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
crowdfundinsider.com

Manchester’s Fintech Platform, Bankifi, Receives £500K Investment from Co-operative Bank

BankiFi is “putting banks at the heart of business.”. “BankiFi is a technology platform designed to make business banking better, enabling banks to provide a set of integrated services – accounting, invoicing and payments – designed around the processes your customers use to run their business. We equip banks to become customer centric, rather than product centric – increasing your revenues and reducing costs while allowing your business customers to thrive.”
BUSINESS
cryptopotato.com

Workflow Automation Platform PARSIQ Integrates Polygon Network

PARSIQ announced today that it has completed the integration of the Polygon network into its platform for dozens of projects. Blockchain monitoring and workflow automation platform PARSIQ has recently completed the integration of the Polygon network into its ecosystem. PARSIQ Integrates Polygon. According to a Monday press release shared with...
TECHNOLOGY
tearsheet.co

How local culture is shaping retail investment platforms globally

In the year 2020, the U.S. stock market welcomed back the retail investor. While developments in investment attitudes and accessibility to the stock market had already set the stage for this shift, pandemic-era innovation in technology and developing profitable businesses out of servicing niche communities provided the final push. By the end of 2020, retail investors made up 20% of US equity trades, twice the total in 2019, according to internal estimates at Citadel Securities, U.S.’s biggest market maker.
RETAIL
internationalinvestment.net

AJ Bell to launch app-only investment platform with 0.15% annual charge

AJ Bell is set to launch a new app-only investment platform called Dodl in the first half of 2022, with the aim to appeal in particular to new investors. The platform will have an annual charge of 0.15%, with no commission for buying or selling investments and no tax wrapper charges.
CELL PHONES
Silicon Republic

Video analytics platform RugbySmarts named ‘most investable’ at SportX

The Galway tech start-up was one of two winners at the sport-focused pre-accelerator programme. A start-up developing real-time video analytics for sports has been named ‘most investable’ at SportX, a new pre-accelerator in Ireland for founders with sports and wellness business ideas. RugbySmarts took the title at the inaugural SportX...
ECONOMY
editorials24.com

Mercadolibre to Allow Users to Invest in Cryptocurrencies From Its Platform – Editorials 24

Mercadolibre, one of the biggest online retailers in Latin America, has started rolling cryptocurrency trading services to a selection of their customers and plans to expand this test in the coming weeks. Mercadopago, the payments service native to the platform, will allow these customers to purchase, hold and sell cryptocurrencies directly from the platform. The pilot run will start in Brasil and it might extend to other countries later.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Crypto Investment Platform Bit.Store Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

Singapore November 24, 2021 – Bit.Store, an intuitive crypto investment platform with 500,000 users across Australia, Canada, Hong Kong, Indonesia, and the United Kingdom, has integrated the industry-leading Chainlink Price Feeds to provide users with the most accurate and up-to-date prices on crypto-assets. This allows Bit.Store’s users to directly access the top price benchmarks via Bit.Store app.
MARKETS
pymnts.com

Circle Uses USDC to Make $10.5M Investment in UK Crowdfunding Platform Crowdcube

Circle Internet Financial, owner and operator of U.S. startup fundraising platform SeedInvest, announced Tuesday (Nov. 23) that it is leading U.K. firm Crowdcube’s $13.5 million funding round with an investment of $10.5 million. Launched in 2013 and headquartered in Boston, the payment services company is the principal operator of dollar...
BUSINESS
etftrends.com

New ETF Brings Needed Refresh to Real Estate Investing

As a standalone sector, real estate is just several years old, and it’s one of the smaller sector weights in the S&P 500. That said, equity real estate investing has served investors well for decades. Real estate stocks, and real estate investment trusts (REITs) in particular, often deliver above-average dividend...
MARKETS

