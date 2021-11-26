ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ShowBiz Minute: Adams, Macy's, Christmas Tree

shorelinemedia.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBryan Adams tests positive for COVID in Italy; Macy's Thanksgiving parade returns,...

www.shorelinemedia.net

bransontrilakesnews.com

Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner: White Water

Welcome back to another edition of Tim’s Christmas Tree Corner! I’ve got to be honest, putting these together the last couple weeks has truly been fun and has become the thing I look forward to the most each week. The Christmas Tree I have chosen to feature in this paper...
BRANSON, MO
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: Edge, Mirren, Thanksgiving

U2's Edge leading rock memorabilia sale to help musicians; Helen Mirren makes a bow as Harry Potter quiz show host; Balloons prepared for Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. (Nov. 25) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/87d237bdbcd8434a95a491332f055311.
MUSIC
brproud.com

It’s full sleigh ahead for Christmas Tree shopping

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)– Thanksgiving leftovers are still in the fridge, but that doesn’t stop Christmas celebrations from kicking into high gear. The day after Thanksgiving, people are geared up for Christmas time and the first step to a successful Christmas is having the perfect Christmas tree. “Every year, right...
BATON ROUGE, LA
villages-news.com

A little Jewish girl’s fight for a Christmas tree

Christmas trees have always been taboo in my family. Probably in part because we’re Jewish, but mostly just because my dad always said no! I can remember as far back as the second-grade longing to have the one thing I knew I wouldn’t be getting as a Hanukkah gift… my own Christmas tree.
CHRISTMAS, FL
Bryan Adams
Rolling Stone

‘Tis the Damn Season: Phoebe Bridgers Drops Her Annual Christmas Cover

Phoebe Bridgers has dropped her annual Christmas cover, releasing a rendition of Tom Waits’ “Day After Tomorrow.” Released off Waits’ 2004 album Real Gone, Bridgers’ version stays close to the original, carrying a melancholic glow throughout lines like “What I miss, you won’t believe/Shoveling snow and raking leaves.” The track features Bridgers’ bandmates Marshall Vore, Harrison Whitford, and others, along with a backing choir. It was produced by Bridgers, Tony Berg, and Ethan Gruska. All proceeds will be given to Los Angeles’ Local Integration & Family Empowerment Division, which provides resources to refugees, immigrants, and survivors of human trafficking in Southern California. “The Day After Tomorrow” follows several of Bridgers’ Christmas covers throughout the years, including Merle Haggard’s “If We Make It Thru December” (2020), Simon & Garfunkel’s “7 O’Clock News/Silent Night” (2019), McCarthy Trenching’s “Christmas Song” (2018), and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” (2017).
MUSIC
bransontrilakesnews.com

Kim Jones designs Claridge's Christmas tree

Kim Jones has been tasked with designing Claridge's Christmas tree. The Dior Homme Creative Director and Artistic Director of Fendi's women's collection - who recently teamed up with Kim Kardashian West on the Fendi x SKIMS capsule collection - has come up with 'The Celestial Snow Globe', which pays homage to Dior and is holographic to evoke "a poetic interplay of transparency".
CELEBRITIES
#Macy#Christmas Tree#Showbiz#Dallas#Covid#Ap Archive
fox8live.com

It’s that time of year, Christmas trees are coming to town

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - It’s that time of year to celebrate happiness and cheer. A better way to do that is with a Christmas tree. Big Fat Christmas Tree Company is back offering amazing Christmas trees for you and your family. The Christmas tree lot is located at 4937 Veterans...
METAIRIE, LA
newcountry991.com

Enter to Win a Christmas Tree Courtesy of FNBO’s Evergreen Tree Giveaway

'Tis the season of giving. This year, FNBO is giving away holiday evergreen trees to celebrate the season and their new Evergreen® Credit Card. Every day, starting Nov. 29 through to Dec. 3, two winners will be selected from each participating station (New Country 99.1, 94.3 The X, 99.9 The Point, and Retro 102.5) to win a Holiday Tree courtesy of FNBO!
LIFESTYLE
Macy's
Lifestyle
Celebrations
Festival
Society
Instagram
KELOLAND TV

Decorating Dorothy’s tree: A Christmas tradition

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — From twinkling lights to wreaths… Christmas ornaments are going up across KELOLAND. Today a major decorating project got underway along Minnesota Avenue, in Sioux Falls. Most people don’t need a vanload of lights to decorate a tree… But this isn’t just any evergreen. It’s Dorothy’s...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
ilovetheupperwestside.com

Tavern on the Green’s Christmas Tree Lighting

Tavern on the Green’s annual Christmas tree lighting will be taking place in the restaurant’s courtyard for the fifth year on Tuesday, November 30 at 6pm. The tree lighting will feature Tavern on the Green’s very own 20-foot Christmas tree, topped with more than 2,000 ornaments and 10,000 lights to light up the city skyline.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
News19 WLTX

Turkey's done, time to get the Christmas tree

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Each year, the anticipation of Christmas seems to start a little earlier. Thanksgiving over and leftovers packed neatly away with, many are ready to get into the Christmas spirit by getting their tree. The South Carolina Farmer’s market is hosting several wholesale tree vendors with a variety...
COLUMBIA, SC
NBC Chicago

Chicago's Christmas Tree Will Light up This Weekend

Some holiday cheer is coming to Millennium Park this weekend with the 108th annual City of Chicago Christmas Tree lighting. The Christmas tree lighting will take place take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 19 at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Washington Street, with in-person holiday performances running through 7:45 p.m.
CHICAGO, IL
shorelinemedia.net

ShowBiz Minute: AMAs, Bieber, 'Ghostbusters'

American Music Awards winners include BTS, Rodrigo, Swift; Justin Bieber urged to cancel F1 show; "Ghostbusters: Afterlife" captures $44 million in U.S. theaters. (Nov. 22) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/1d68289b237e450d83daced4a7138618.
CELEBRITIES
Morning Sun

Braveheart’s to double annual Christmas tree giveaway

That’s likely what Charles Chapman, owner of Braveheart’s Pub in downtown Alma, was saying to himself when he was loading the 100 Christmas trees he plans to once again hand out free to anyone in need. His seventh annual giveaway will take place at 10 a.m. Sunday in front of...
ALMA, MI
kiss951.com

New Jersey’s Christmas Tree Is Made Of Cardboard

One Jersey Shore town’s Christmas tree display is causing a bit of a buzz this holiday season. In place of a fresh tree, a 17-foot cardboard Christmas tree has been put up in the Grand Arcade at the Asbury Park Convention Hall. The Giving Tree was created by local artists and will be recycled after the holidays. Locals appear to either love or hate it with no in-between. Will this creative approach to a traditional holiday display of a real tree catch on? How would you feel if your city had a cardboard Christmas tree?
POLITICS

