Every year, we celebrate the biggest names in fashion and entertainment by bringing our favorite culture-movers together for one big event: the InStyle Awards. This year's event took place yesterday, November 15 at the Getty Center in Los Angeles — a foggy and no less fun celebration to make up for lost time and tip our caps to the best of the best. Our InStyle Awards Future of Fashion honoree is Anifa Mvuemba, founder of the celeb-beloved fashion line, Hanifa. Her boldly colored designs have been featured on multiple InStyle covers in recent years, and now she's gearing up for her first-ever runway show, today at the National Portrait Gallery in D.C., where she will present her Fall/Winter 2021 collection "Hanifa Dream." (Yes, it'll be livestreamed at 8 p.m. for anyone who can't make it in person.) But this wasn't always the plan.

