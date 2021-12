The ONEOF Accuracy² watch measurement tool is a device for avid timepiece aficionados to incorporate into their collection of gear when seeking out a way to keep an eye on the healthy of their accessories. The device works by having a timepiece placed on top of it and will utilize a series of sensors within to detect for vibrations that are then transformed into an audio signal for being processed. This will enable users to immediately detect the health of their watch to see if there are any issues that need to be resolved.

ELECTRONICS ・ 18 HOURS AGO