Transport secretary Grant Shapps says new Covid variant could 'defeat the vaccine'

By Kate Gill
The Independent
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrant Shapps said there are concerns the new coronavirus variant could "defeat the vaccine". The transport secretary revealed ministers have acted "extremely...

