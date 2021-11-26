Transport secretary Grant Shapps says new Covid variant could 'defeat the vaccine'

The United States could reimpose travel restrictions to countries in southern Africa where a highly transmissible new Covid variant is spreading, Anthony Fauci says.The White House’s chief medical adviser told CNN US public health officials were “rushing” to get data from their counterparts in South Africa to assess whether vaccines are effective against the new strain. “We want to find out, scientist-to-scientist, exactly what is going on,” said Dr Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. “Right now, you’re talking about sort of like a red flag that this might be an issue, but...
