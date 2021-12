Shortly after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, Rep. Adam Kinzinger predicted that without his bully pulpit, Donald Trump’s grip on the GOP would loosen. He admits now—with a laugh—that he was wrong. “I would have assumed there would be a lot more reckoning with what happened, a little more shame,” Kinzinger says on the latest episode of A.D. Q&A, the Tuesday edition of Crain's Juice newsletter on power and politics. “I still consider myself a Republican,” Kinzinger continues. The party, he says, has changed. He hasn’t.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO