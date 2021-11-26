ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, NY

Rain, cold temperatures for Friday; chance for weekend flurries the Hudson Valley

By News 12 Staff
 6 days ago

News 12 meteorologists say Friday will see some showers and breezy, cold conditions, but there is a chance for some snow flurries this weekend.

WHAT'S NEW: Light to moderate rain Friday morning. By lunch time, skies will begin to clear and it turns breezy and colder. A cold but dry start to the weekend coming up.

WHAT'S NEXT : The storm for Sunday into Monday looks weaker overall. Light rain and snow showers at night will end by Monday morning. There is the chance for minor accumulations away from the coast, mainly for Northern NJ and the Hudson Valley. Expect some slick spots Monday morning with an improvement through the day.

FRIDAY: Morning rain showers followed by a mix of sun and clouds. Turning breezy and colder with highs in the mid-40s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, breezy and cold. Lows in the 30s with wind chills near 20 degrees.

SATURDAY: Breezy and cold with sun and clouds. Chance for a passing flurry northwest. Highs in the 30s to near 40 degrees. Lows in the 20s.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with light rain showers. Chance for some flurries or light snow to mix in especially north and west. Chance for light rain and snow Sunday night with a coating or minor accumulations in colder locations. Highs in the low 40s. Lows in the 30s.

MONDAY: Rain and snow showers end early in the morning with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the 40's. Lows in the 30s.

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

