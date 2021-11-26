ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Leaders urge to use caution to prevent spread of COVID during holiday weekend

By Clay LePard
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
 5 days ago
With Thanksgiving winding down and holiday shopping right around the corner, health experts are reminding everyone to take extra steps to protect themselves as people continue to congregate.

It comes as health leaders see a recent rise in new confirmed COVID-19 cases.

“What we know is what we're facing right now, and we are heading into the winter with very high levels of disease transmission,” Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff with the Ohio Department of Health said. “And over the last couple of weeks, a definite upturn in the number of cases and the number of hospitalizations. So essentially, we're heading into the winter already in a surge. When will this surge peak? And when will it begin to decline? We really are not able to answer that.”

Data from the Ohio Department of Health does show a correlation to a rise in cases occurring shortly after a holiday where families typically congregate.

“We've seen over the course of this pandemic that about two to three weeks after every holiday, we tend to see an increase in cases,” Wood County Health Commissioner Benjamin Robison said.

One of the biggest precautions experts shared ahead of Thanksgiving was getting at-home rapid coronavirus tests before the family gathered around the table.

Advice that checked out for many in the area, as libraries saw their supply of tests disappear in the days leading up to Thanksgiving.

“We have people coming up that are requesting a large quantity of kits because they have family coming to town and they want to be able to test so they can gather safely,” Hallie Rich of the Cuyahoga County Public Library recently told News 5.

With Thanksgiving in the rear view mirror and more family bonding and shopping to come, experts say the key now is watching your symptoms and where you’re hanging out with others.

The key with getting together with people is ventilation,” MetroHealth Division Director of Internal Medicine Dr. David Margolius said. “If you're inside, [that means] opening windows, keeping the fans on, if you can. If you're in close quarters and you're not eating, you can wear a mask. I don't suspect many people will if they're there with family, so ventilation will be a big part of that.”

To date, Ohio has reported more than 1.6 million positive COVID-19 cases, which equals almost 15% of the statewide population.

Related
WSJM

Van Buren/Cass District Health Department Urges Caution Against Illness During The Holidays

With the holidays here, the Van Buren/Cass District Health Department is offering everyone some advice for staying safe. It’s been seeing an uptick in respiratory illnesses and says as people experience COVID-19 fatigue or denial, they may be less diligent. Testing for COVID-19 has decreased across Van Buren and Cass counties even though cases are on the rise, and the department says asymptomatic patients can still spread the illness. On Friday, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services issued a mask advisory recommending everyone over the age of two wear a mask at indoor gatherings regardless of their vaccination status. It also recommended businesses issue a mask requirement. The Van Buren/Cass District Health Department asks everyone to do their part by isolating if sick, wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and being vaccinated.
CASS COUNTY, MI
NebraskaTV

UNMC addiction medicine expert urges caution with alcohol during holidays

OMAHA, Neb. — As the holiday season approaches, an addiction medicine expert urges people to be cautious when it comes to alcohol consumption. Ken Zoucha, director of the Addiction Medicine Division at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, said national statistics show alcohol sales increased by 250 percent from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day. He said this can lead to consequences such as fights, falls, DUIs and car crashes.
OMAHA, NE
Seattle Times

Health leaders urge caution at upcoming holiday gatherings, reminding Washingtonians of last year’s winter COVID surge

Washington’s COVID-19 trends continue in the “right direction,” state health leaders said Wednesday, though concerns remain over a potential holiday season surge. “This is a really important time for all of us,” state Secretary of Health Dr. Umair A. Shah said during a news briefing. “… Where we are in November 2021 is actually very similar to where we were in November of 2020.”
WASHINGTON STATE
WMBF

Doctors urge public to take COVID-19 precautions during holiday season

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite vaccines being readily available and fewer restrictions in place, doctors are still encouraging people to take precautions against COVID-19 this holiday season. First and foremost, doctors recommend following COVID-19 protocols while gathering. If you’re planning to travel, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
KTAR News

Vaccine is ‘safest’ way to prevent spread of holiday COVID bump, health expert says

PHOENIX — As COVID cases in Arizona continue to trend upward, a local health expert said Friday the safest way to prevent the disease is to get vaccinated. “It’s the holidays so people are starting to come inside, be close together and so on, so we expect there’s going to be a bump,” Dr. Richard Carmona, senior advisor to Ducey on public health emergency and former Surgeon General of the United States, told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s Gaydos and Chad.
PUBLIC HEALTH
whopam.com

Gov. urges safety during the holiday while COVID cases increase slightly

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear gave an update on COVID-19 in the Commonwealth Monday, urging everyone to stay safe during the Thanksgiving holiday. The governor says things are increasing the in Commonwealth when it comes to COVID-19, including new cases—he reported 2,048 new cases from Saturday, along with 42 deaths, Sunday saw 1,018 cases and 15 deaths, while Monday had 822 cases and 44 deaths, which Governor Beshear says is the highest number of cases on those days in about four weeks.
PUBLIC HEALTH
spectrumlocalnews.com

Erie County officials urge caution amid COVID spike as holidays approach

Erie County's COVID numbers have local elected officials worried ahead of Thanksgiving. The Erie County Health Department reported that, as of Friday, there were more than 4,000 new cases in the past week. County Executive Mark Poloncarz said Thursday and Friday were the third and fourth highest days recorded since...
ERIE COUNTY, NY
kjzz.org

Arizona hospital leaders urge caution ahead of Thanksgiving

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona. With Thanksgiving approaching, the state's health care leaders are urging Arizonans to be cautious. “Here in Arizona, being an under-vaccinated state, already starting to have a surge of cases, and going into the holidays is going to absolutely create the perfect storm,” Dr. Marjorie Bessel, chief clinical officer of Banner Health told KJZZ's The Show on Wednesday.
ARIZONA STATE
delawarepublic.org

As holiday season arrives, health officials urge COVID caution

As families gather for Thanksgiving, state health officials want to prevent a holiday surge in COVID cases. They say after a downward trend, cases are on the rise again, going up 16% in just one week. Health officials said children ages 5-17 are driving the increase and pointed to Halloween parties as a contributing factor.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Baltimore Sun

With COVID-19 around for ‘foreseeable future,’ public health experts urge caution as winter holidays near

Cases of COVID-19 in Maryland and elsewhere are on the rise again, and state officials and public health experts say another winter surge of infections, hospitalizations and deaths is possible if the public fails to keep the virus at bay. For now, the emphasis remains on getting more people vaccinated, with medical professionals, researchers and public health and government officials widely ...
BALTIMORE, MD
somerset106.com

Gov. Beshear Urges Caution During Thanksgiving As COVID Cases Tick Up

Just before many families have long awaited reunions over Thanksgiving, cases of COVID-19 are creeping up after several weeks of decline. The seven day average for new cases is up nearly 30% compared to two weeks ago. During his COVID-19 briefing, Beshear outlined several tips he is encouraging Kentuckians to follow as they plan their family gatherings.
PUBLIC HEALTH
hudsonvalleyone.com

State, county urge holiday caution as Covid concerns lingers

New Covid cases in New York State — and locally — are the most numerous they have been in the past six months. They’re expected to increase now the holiday season is upon us. How much? The experts admit they are just guessing. The politicians say that the answer is...
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
knau.org

Navajo Nation leaders urge caution at in-person gatherings this holiday season

Navajo Nation officials are urging residents on the vast reservation to limit in-person gatherings to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus around the holidays. The tribe reported 35 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and five more coronavirus-related deaths. The figures bring the total number of cases to 38,898, including 11 cases that belatedly were reported. The current death toll is 1,527.
PUBLIC HEALTH
