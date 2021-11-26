At the Sawtooth Avalanche Center, Ethan Davis keeps an eye on the slopes

BIG BEAR LAKE (CBSLA) — Families that plan on visiting Big Bear Lake this Thanksgiving holiday will be able to visit Big Bear Snow Play for a snow-filled activity. (Photo Credit – Lee Stockwell) Big Bear Snow Play is open for the 2021-2022 winter season, offering a snow-covered tubing hill. “We’re fully prepared to provide families with lots of snow for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday,” said Big Bear Snow Play General Manager Kim Voigt. “What better way to burn off a big turkey dinner than sliding down snow-covered hills with the kiddos?” In addition to daytime fun, Big Bear Snow Play lights up after dark with a unique snow play experience called glow tubing. The popular glow tubing starts Friday, November 26, and will be open every Friday, Saturday, and holiday night from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. throughout the winter season. Big Bear Snow Play is open daily for snow tubing from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Snow Tubing passes, which include tube rental and Magic Carpet lift are $40. A child’s ticket is $25. Parking is free, and guests are free to come and go as they please. Big Bear Snow Play is located at 42825 Big Bear Blvd. For more information call 909-585-0075 or visit www.BigBearSnowPlay.com.

BIG BEAR LAKE, CA ・ 8 DAYS AGO