The countdown to LAND Sale has begun on Dvision’s official website. The land sale teaser from Dvision Network has been released, revealing the announcement about the first and biggest LAND Sale on Binance Smart Chain in collaboration with Binance NFT, NFTb and Dvision’s Marketplace. The LAND Sale will be conducted between the three NFT marketplaces, that eventually leads to the opening of the New York and Seoul Meta Cities in Dvision World. These LANDs are digital pieces of virtual estate registered as NFT (ERC-721/BEP-721) in the Dvision Metaverse, that represent the ownership of the scarce digital property.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO