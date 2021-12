Before your baby is born, you imagine all the time you’ll spend with them, snuggling and cuddling and gazing lovingly into their eyes. But when baby makes their debut, it’s quite another story altogether. Because for someone born with a stomach the size of a pea, they can really seem to pack it in, food-wise. After all, it can feel like all you’re doing all day every day is feeding your little one, over and over again. And because newborns are known to puke and poop in the most brilliantly explosive manner, it might make you wonder if babies know when they are full or not, because all of that milk has to be going somewhere.

WOMEN'S HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO