FORECAST: Your Black Friday Forecast

FORECAST :

Waking up to temperatures in the mid to upper 50s this morning and this afternoon our beautiful weather continues with lots of sunshine with highs in the upper 70s. A weak cold front moves through after sunset and that will bring another shot of cool air for the weekend keeping highs in the low to mid 70s for both Saturday and Sunday. Overnight lows will be in the low to mid 50s. Sunday another front will move through and that will bring a few more clouds late Sunday and then yet another shot of cool air for the beginning of the work week. Highs Monday will be in the low 70s and overnight lows in the low 50s Tuesday morning with some spots dropping into the upper 40s.

TROPICAL UPDATE :

All remains quiet in the tropics as the National Hurricane Center is not monitoring any areas for possible development over the next 5 days.

Hurricane Season officially ends next Tuesday on November 30th.

FOX 4 MORNING METEOROLOGIST TRENT ARIC

If you don't already have our Fox 4 mobile app, you can download it here .