Houseplant of the week: moss balls
Why will I love it?
This is a supremely calming plant. Despite its common name – “moss balls” – it’s actually composed of velvety balls of filamentous algae. I love watching the furry globes bobbing gently in the water.
Light or shade?
They require low-to-medium indirect light, and protection from direct sun.
Where should I put it?
On a bright home office desk or a bedside table, two places you will appreciate its soothing nature.
How do I keep it alive?
Place in an open glass bowl or jar filled with water. Change the water every two weeks – tap water is fine. If the room temperature exceeds 25C in summer, move the container to the fridge or a cool spot near an air conditioner until temperatures fall.
Did you know …
The Japanese call this plant marimo and regard it as a national treasure: it has been a protected species there since 1920. The balls’ round shape is formed and maintained by gentle wave action that occasionally turns them. In addition, they have a mysterious ability to float by day and sink at night. They can grow up to 30cm in diameter, and with the right care they can live for decades, making them a plant pet for life.
