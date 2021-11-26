Aftermath of huge Hessle plastic factory fire

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Four firefighters were injured when a ceiling collapsed on them early Tuesday morning on the Upper East Side. The fire broke out at around 5 a.m. at a five-story building on First Avenue near 95th Street. Fire officials believe it started at a restaurant on the first floor, and the flames quickly spread to the apartments above. Residents told CBS2 a quick-thinking superintendent banged on all the doors and got everyone out. “When we came out to the hallway to go downstairs, it was already clouded with smoke. You couldn’t see anything,” resident Tyler White said. White said he ran out...

UPPER EAST SIDE, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO