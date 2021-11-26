ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What magic does Antonio Conte need to conjure up at Tottenham?

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
Antonio Conte said he is not a “magician” after the size of his task at Tottenham was laid bare by Thursday night’s Europa Conference League embarrassment.

Spurs, Champions League finalists two-and-a-half years ago, were beaten by Slovenian minnows NK Mura – the lowest ranked club in the third-tier European competition who were only formed in 2012 and had lost all four of their previous games.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the tricks he has to pull off to turn Tottenham into a force.

Can he get some players to produce a disappearing act in the January transfer window?

Dele Alli is among those who could be destined for the exit (Zac Goodwin/PA) (PA Wire)

Conte could not have been more open about how he feels about the overall quality of the squad he has to work with after their Slovenian humiliation, insisting that “you can push a car at maximum level and sometimes it is not enough to be competitive”. There has been a rebuild going on for seemingly two years, but a lot of dead wood remains at the club and Conte will have seen that with his own eyes. The likes of Dele Alli, Harry Winks, Matt Doherty, Davinson Sanchez have been long-term under-performers and the end of the road may be coming for them and Conte will hope some of them will perform a disappearing act in the January transfer window.

Can Fabio Paratici can pull some rabbits out of the hat?

For those players to leave football managing director Fabio Paratici might also have to get in on the sorcery by trying to offload them in January as none of them are exactly saleable assets at the moment. But the Italian, who worked with Conte at Juventus, must find a way of refreshing the squad and giving his head coach a chance of working his magic. That could involve getting chairman Daniel Levy under his spell and convincing him to reinvest any funds received for players and maybe a bit more to try and bring in the calibre of player that Conte wants.

What does Conte have up his sleeve to turn this around?

Conte delivered great success across London at Chelsea, but with a much stronger squad (Mike Egerton/PA) (PA Archive)

Conte is one of the best tacticians and training ground coaches in the world, which makes Tottenham’s coup to get him even more impressive. But in this instance, the former Chelsea man’s prop is hard work, saying: “The only magic I can do is to work. To bring work and work to improve, to bring my methods, my ideas of football.”

A blessing in disguise?

Tottenham’s exit could be a blessing in disguise (AP Photo) (AP)

Conte is not helped by a frantic period where very little time will be spent on the training ground, trying to make this current squad better. Going forward, what would be an embarrassing exit from Europe’s third-tier competition might not be the worse thing, especially as if they do qualify they will have to play an extra knockout round.

Tribal Football

Tottenham manager Conte tells Ndombele: You need to play for the team

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has challenged midfielder Tanguy Ndombele to put his talent "into the team" and not just play for himself. The France international, 24, is Spurs' record signing but has failed to consistently perform since joining from Lyon for £53.8m in 2019. Ndombele could start against Leeds on...
Person
Fabio Paratici
Person
Dele Alli
Person
Antonio Conte
Person
Harry Winks
SkySports

Antonio Conte exclusive: Tottenham head coach on his most difficult challenge and keeping Harry Kane

It has been roughly three weeks since Antonio Conte accepted the challenge of becoming the new Tottenham head coach. It will be precisely 19 days since his appointment by the time he takes to the dugout for his first home Premier League game against Leeds United, live on Sky Sports, this Sunday. But already his whole demeanour is one of contentment, happiness and excitement.
Daily Mail

'This might be the turning point': Rio Ferdinand urges forgotten man Dele Alli to grasp his chance at Tottenham under 'demanding' Antonio Conte... who 'doesn't suffer fools'

Rio Ferdinand has issued a verbal shake-down to Tottenham star Dele Alli and urged the midfielder to take what could be his final chance in north London, under new manager Antonio Conte. Alli is slowly slipping into obscurity at Tottenham and playing fewer games, to the point where he could...
The Independent

Rejuvenated Harry Kane can jumpstart Antonio Conte’s Tottenham tenure

The condiments have been banished, the fried foods and fizzy drinks excommunicated, and the cheese in the Tottenham canteen is sweating like a sinner on the way to confession. Antonio Conte’s regime of puritanical health made its first assault on starch, albeit with starved results in Spurs’ era-ushering stalemate against Everton but alas, for Harry Kane, a feast at last.There was something a little macabre about the way Kane stripped at the skeleton of San Marino’s defence earlier this week, scoring four times in 15 minutes, like a hyena making ribbons out of a carcass. But regardless of the...
Forbes

The Opportunity For Antonio Conte To Make A Positive Start At Tottenham Hotspur

It is a fool's errand to attempt to predict the winners of a run of elite soccer matches, particularly if those matches involve Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs has won five and lost five of its opening 11 Premier League matches this season and sits ninth, with the joint-third worst goal difference in the division. What's more, there have been enough surprising results among all clubs already this season to suggest there aren't many matches one can predict with too much confidence.
The Independent

Ralf Rangnick’s history, managerial record and profile of new Manchester United manager

Manchester United have hired Ralf Rangnick as the man to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, at least in the short term.The German joins initially as interim manager until the end of the season with a two-year consultancy deal to follow.He arrives for his first job in England after years of being linked with roles but rarely coaching or working outside of Germany until recently - so who is he and what are the Old Trafford club getting with him?What is his background?A very modest playing career was ended early so he could start coaching - he was in the Stuttgart set-up...
The Independent

Caroline Weir in running for FIFA’s Puskas Award for second year running

Manchester City midfielder Caroline Weir has been nominated for FIFA’s 2021 Puskas Award for her goal against Manchester United – the second year in succession she is up for the prize.The Scotland international is on an 11-player shortlist for the world governing body’s goal of the year award, along with former Tottenham forward Erik Lamela and Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez Weir is in the running for her goal in February’s Manchester derby, where after showing good footwork on the edge of the box she chipped United goalkeeper Mary Earps.This is the second consecutive time that Weir has been included...
