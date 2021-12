The government has set aside nearly £1.7bn to allow Bulb to continue supplying energy to its customers as it tumbled into administration.In court on Wednesday, the company was put into special administration, which will allow it to continue to trade for the time being.The £1.69bn loan will be set aside by government to support the administrator’s work, and ensure that lights stay on for Bulb’s 1.6 million customers.Business secretary Kwasi Kwarteng can free up more money for the company if needed, court documents show.Without the cash, Bulb would not have been able to keep its doors open past the middle...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 6 DAYS AGO