Hot Springs County, WY

Smoke on the water

By Katie Klingsporn
WyoFile
WyoFile
 5 days ago
Steam rises from thermal pools at Hot Springs State Park on a recent morning, backlit by the glare of early winter sun. The Bighorn River flows below. More than 8,000...

WyoFile

Federal oil and gas reforms hold high stakes for Wyoming

A new Interior Department report on the resumption of sweeping federal oil and gas leasing reforms indicates a suite of changes on the horizon — including higher royalty rates, more stringent bonding requirements, a reprioritization of multiple-use and conservation on public lands and more input from public stakeholders, including tribes.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

Officials scrutinize cloud seeding program

Two water development officials have criticized a proposed expansion of the state’s cloud seeding program into the Little Snake River valley. State Sen. Larry Hicks (R-Baggs) objected to adding $150,000 to expand the program to include the west slope of the Sierra Madre above Savery and Baggs. Wyoming doesn’t use or get credit for any additional runoff that cloud seeding creates in the Green/Colorado River basin, he asserted.
POLITICS
WyoFile

In Wyoming’s energy strategy, let’s say yes to nukes

I’m now adding nuclear power as the second leg — alongside utility-scale solar — of what should become Wyoming’s energy development strategy. Wyoming has the land mass to support more than a single 345-megawatt nuclear energy plant near Kemmerer, and the state needs to make it abundantly clear to the industry that it wants to expand that number and position itself as the Silicon Valley for nuclear power.
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

The dubious track record of ‘new’ nuclear technology

A friend of mine says he has no problem with nuclear energy or “experimental” projects, but not when they are combined and linked to Wyoming. I think it’s a sentiment many share. Residents know the state must find a replacement for fossil fuels to drive its economy, but offering the Equality State as the proving ground for new, “advanced” nuclear technology feels too risky.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WyoFile

Climate, population drops, prompt BLM to revise sage grouse plans

Citing population declines, climate change, habitat loss and other factors, the Bureau of Land Management will revise Western conservation plans for greater sage grouse, including in Wyoming where about 38% of the birds live on a landscape heavily used by the state’s industries. The Bureau’s announcement Monday will affect habitat...
ANIMALS
WyoFile

Stakeholders ID new cliff for controversial via ferrata project

Lander-area recreation stakeholders have identified a new site for a controversial cable-and-rung via ferrata project originally proposed on a cliff where peregrine falcons sometimes nest. The new site is still in Sinks Canyon State Park, but is no longer on wildlife habitat management area land owned by the Wyoming Game...
LANDER, WY
WyoFile

Feds to reconsider two elk feedgrounds following CWD discoveries

Following recent discoveries of Chronic Wasting Disease in feedground-supported elk herds, the U.S. Forest Service will conduct a detailed environmental review that could decide the fate of two Wyoming winter feeding operations. The Wyoming Game and Fish Commission proposes using Dell Creek Feedground in Sublette County’s Bondurant basin for another...
AGRICULTURE
WyoFile

Showdown over regional haze could shut down coal unit

PacifiCorp could be forced to shut down one of four coal-burning units at the Jim Bridger power plant at year’s end unless it is granted more time to comply with federal haze standards, according to landowner advocacy group Powder River Basin Resource Council. Alternatively, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WyoFile

Great gray

As snow began to drift down at the end of Yellowstone National Park’s summer season, a stealthy forest denizen quietly observed the final pulse of visitors. Photographer Carla Wensky captured the great gray owl — one of the tallest of the owl species, and a normally elusive creature — on Nov. 6. Yellowstone closed most of its gates for the summer season later that day.
ANIMALS
WyoFile

Bighorn forest puts Tensleep climbing plan on hold

The Bighorn National Forest has hit pause on a multi-year process to create a Tensleep Canyon climbing management plan. The national forest cited lack of leadership as the reason for the delay. It seeks to replace outgoing Powder River District Ranger Traci Weaver, who guided the climbing plan process before resigning in June to take another job.
WyoFile

Water agency seeks $281M for dams, domestic supply, other projects

In what could be one of the biggest requests to the Legislature in years, state water development officials are eyeing $281 million or more to fund agricultural irrigation works, dams, reservoirs, domestic water projects and other programs. During three days of meetings last week, lawmakers first advanced about $33 million...
POLITICS
WyoFile

Northern lights

When news broke last week that the sun had produced significant outbursts of what are known as coronal mass ejections, night-sky photographer Greg Wise of Powell geared up. Such ejections can cause geomagnetic storms on Earth, as well as undulations of northern lights in the firmament. Scientists predicted last week’s activity would result in aurora borealis that would be visible as far south as Wyoming.
ASTRONOMY
WyoFile

A retired UW professor’s epic quest to find a boulder

On Aug. 13, 1842, Charles Preuss — the cartographer on John Fremont’s mapping expedition of the Oregon Trail from the Missouri River to the Continental Divide — set up his materials deep in the Rocky Mountains and sketched the scene before him. The landscape he depicted, which features a spiny...
EDUCATION
WyoFile

Game and Fish rebuffs Legislature’s Teton development plan

Wyoming should maintain crucial wildlife habitat, recreation access and hunting on 3,555 acres of school trust land in Teton County that lawmakers have targeted for development, the Game and Fish Department has told state land-management officials. Biologists and other agency employees weighed in on the value of 18 state land...
POLITICS
WyoFile

Gillette, Campbell County plan for post-coal economy

Gillette and Campbell County appear to be bursting with economic activity despite a series of coal company bankruptcies, mine layoffs and a forecast for more of the same. There have been fewer than 100 homes on the market in Campbell County for several months, and builders can’t find enough workers to meet soaring demand for new homes, locals report.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
WyoFile

WyoFile

