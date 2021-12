Only 15 games into the NBA regular season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are dealing with many injuries across the roster. Monday evening against the Boston Celtics, the Cavaliers were without six key players during the fourth quarter; this made a win nearly impossible as the Cavs lost 98-92. Heading into their Monday matchup with the Celtics, Cleveland’s injury report was lengthy. Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen were still absent due to the NBA’s health and safety protocols, Collin Sexton will be out awhile with his knee injury, Lamar Stevens has been out with an ankle sprain and the starting center Jarrett Allen missed Monday evening with an illness.

NBA ・ 14 DAYS AGO