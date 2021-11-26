ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Light Snow showers possible today, drying out for the weekend ahead

By Evan Thomason
Idaho8.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTODAY: We will have a weak system of snow coming through the region today during the morning hours. Central Idaho from Salmon to Stanley are most likely to receive this light snow, but it can have a 10 to 20 % chance of still persisting...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
discoverestevan.com

Near Record-Breaking Temperatures To Be Followed By Snow

As the Southeast sees a bit of moisture, people will have something to look forward to as the temperatures for tomorrow look to be quite high. Specifically, temperatures will jump up to 11 degrees, which will skim the record high for that day which is just over 13 degrees. That...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS 46

FORECAST: Near Record-Breaking Heat On The Way

It's going to be a beautiful night...and not as cold! Lows will drop to the low 40s in Atlanta, with temperatures dropping to the upper 30s in the suburbs. The warming trend continues tomorrow, with high temperatures near 70 degrees. Wednesday Forecast:. Partly cloudy and mild! A Gorgeous day!. High...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drying#Salmon To Stanley
foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
ENVIRONMENT
Idaho8.com

Patchy fog, slight chance of snow

High pressure over the region with stormy weather to our north. We'll keep the inversion in place for most of the region, with some clouds and moisture working in from cold fronts in Montana and North Idaho. OVERNIGHT: Patchy fog with a slight chance of snow with lows into the...
ENVIRONMENT
news8000.com

Light Rain & Snow Showers Overnight into Early Wednesday Morning -Bill Graul

Tonight’s Forecast Low: 34F / Wednesday’s Forecast High: 54F…. A fast-moving disturbance will race southeast across the region later tonight. Expect clouds to increase this evening, then that disturbance will bring light rain and/or snow showers from about midnight to 7 a.m. Wednesday. The best chance for snow showers or a light wintry mix will be in northern & eastern sections of the viewing area… and perhaps across some of the higher terrain. Low temps will likely be set around midnight, then temps will gradually rise after that. Watch out for some slick spots in any areas that see snow showers or a light wintry mix.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WETM

Dry today with rain showers returning tonight

Dry conditions return today as an area of high pressure builds into the region. Cloud cover will hold throughout the day but some breaks are possible during the early afternoon. Any breaks in the cloud cover will be short-lived. More cloud cover builds in around dinner time. Highs for today reach the low 40s. Overnight, temperatures drop into the low 30s. Clouds break apart during the early evening but this will not last as a warm front lifts into the region overnight which will result in increasing clouds and some rain/snow showers. Rain showers remain isolated to scattered throughout the day on Thursday. Temperatures will make their way near 50 for our highs on Thursday. A cold front moves through in the evening on Thursday and then a northwest wind moves in behind it. This results in lake-effect snow showers. These snow showers will be spotty and light. For the most part, it will just be some flurries. Dry weather returns Friday night.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE
hometownstations.com

A few showers possible today - breezy and mild Thursday

After a nice and sunny Tuesday, mainly cloudy skies are expected for today. A few light rain showers are possible for the afternoon hours, with areas south of Lima seeing the highest rain chances today. Highs should generally top out in the middle 40s. Tonight is much milder compared to...
ENVIRONMENT
brproud.com

Wednesday Morning: Above average temperatures continue with possible showers this weekend

Today: Patchy fog may be possible in the morning with increased cloud cover through mid-morning. The cloud cover should clear through late-morning leaving sunny skies by the afternoon. Temperatures should warm a few degrees warmer than yesterday’s high of 72 degrees. Baton Rouge will have a high near 74 degrees. Dry weather stays in place today thanks to high pressure. Overnight lows only cool to the low-50s since cloud cover will increase again overnight.
BATON ROUGE, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy