The husband of Christy Giles says it is his “worst fear” that his wife was potentially drugged and attacked before her body was dumped outside a Los Angeles hospital.The 24-year-old model died after a night out partying in the city with friend Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola, who remains in critical condition in hospital.Around 12 hours after the women were last seen, Giles’ lifeless body was left on the sidewalk outside Southern California Hospital in Culver City, where she was pronounced dead.Her mother, Dusty Giles, has said she believes her daughter was drugged and attacked before being left at the hospital...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 12 DAYS AGO