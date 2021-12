Walmart's Black Friday sale is going strong right now, and one of the ways you can save in on this Walmart-exclusive robot vacuum from iRobot. The iRobot Roomba i1+ has dropped to just $349 through the rest of the week. That's $251 off its list price, and you can't find this robot vacuum anywhere else really. The deal is unique to Black Friday, too, so don't expect it to just be sitting at this price forever. Grab it while you can because this machine is loaded with all the feautres you'd want in robot that cleans your floors, including blind obedience to your every command (in case of uprising).

