Michigan businesses hope to feel the rush of Black Friday and Small Business Saturday shoppers

While big box stores are all the rage on Black Friday, independent retailers are hoping to get some attention tomorrow on Small Business Saturday.

The concept of a day dedicated to shopping small businesses was introduced in 2010 by American Express to help reduce fallout from the recession.

And small businesses are also hoping to lure in customers with some big deals on Black Friday and Small Business Saturday.

In 2020, small retailers like Ferne were not allowed to exceed a 30% capacity, and the owner say that really capped their profits in an already troubling economy.

This year, they are expecting a lot of foot traffic and hopefully their best sales ever.

"We are just really lucky to still be here," owner Laura Horwath said.

Ferne boutique sits on an up-and-coming shopping corner in downtown Detroit.

Horwath says the last year and a half has been about survival, but this Black Friday weekend, she's hoping to thrive.

"A lot of us gear up for this every year," she said. "It's forth quarter, especially in retail is the biggest weekend of the year and I think its just exciting to be able to do it."

Choosing to shop at a small business can make big waves in local economies, with about 67 cents of every dollar spent staying in that community.

Horwath says that's evident just on this little block of downtown.

"We were originally Erbanam down the street...and we were the only ones here for a while so it's been great to have other businesses," Horwath said.

Brenda and Steve Dani have been running Dixboro General Store in Ann Arbor for 31 years. They say the pandemic has brought them many ups and downs, but through it all the community kept showing up.

"One of the reasons we've lasted this long is because we try to shoot for products that customers do want and make it a place they want to come back to," they said.

So when you're scrolling down that Christmas list this year and think about where to go, choose small. The local economy will thank you later.