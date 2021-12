A protest site on the border of India’s national capital of Delhi came to life on Friday with dance, music, song and prayer, as hundreds of farmers arrived there to mark a year of protests that ended in their victory.Men and women rolled in on Friday from all across the country in huge cavalcades of vehicles, waving flags, at the Delhi border region of Singhu — the seat of a year of agitation — to mark the anniversary of the protests demanding repeal of three farm laws passed by the prime minister Narendra Modi-led government.Security arrangements were beefed up by...

