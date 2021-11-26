Young entrepreneur opens her first apparel storefront for Kynlee's Kreations

Kynlee Skaggs, owner of Kynlee’s Kreations, shows her new Christmas jewelry in her store on West Willow. Kat Jeanne | Enid News & Eagle

ENID, Okla. — Since Kynlee Skaggs first turned to her Cricut to create cute, fashionable school spirit apparel, the young entrepreneur has turned her passion for custom creations into a full-on business called Kynlee’s Kreations.

The 19-year-old Enid native began creating custom-pressed T-shirts five years ago, as she was about to enter high school.

Skaggs graduated from Enid High School last May and is currently attending Northern Oklahoma College for business administration. In her free time, she studies digital marketing and likes to make graphic designs.

Skaggs’ love for shopping has come in handy when she has to go shopping for items for her store. From boutique clothing, jewelry and accessories to dozens of customizable tops, Skaggs said she stays busy.

Enid High alum and current NOC student Kynlee Skaggs opened her brick-and-mortar store after operating a home business for five years. Kat Jeanne | Enid News & Eagle

With her school schedule, she is more often able to be at her shop, located on 670 W. Willow Suite B, where she fulfills group custom shirt orders, creates unique single T-shirt designs and sells boutique items.

“You can come in and pick the design you want on a shirt, and I press it right here,” Skaggs said.

Custom shirt orders are how she got her start. Her mother, Amy Skaggs, a teacher at EPS, posted her daughter’s early designs on her Facebook five years ago, and it exploded from there.

“I really wasn’t going to make a business out of it, but I sold 20-30 shirts from that initial post my mom made,” Kynlee said. “Which now isn’t a lot, but back then just starting, I was a little overwhelmed. Since then, a lot of my business comes from teachers, since that is who I started selling to. I get lots of custom school orders.”

As her business began growing, she took over the sunroom at her parents’ house, which she outgrew in October of this year.

With social media and her trusty Cricut as her first business tools, Skaggs eventually upgraded to heat presses, film transfers and some screen print transfers. She launched her first website two years ago and also runs growing social media accounts.

Upon the launch of her website, she began selling boutique clothing and accessories, too. She also offers all sizes, ranging from newborn to 5XL, as well as some items for men.

“I really love clothes and shopping. Being able to shop for the store gives me a reason to shop. I get to enjoy that with the boutique area and the jewelry,” she said. “I really love my little space here. I want to grow, but for now this is perfect.”