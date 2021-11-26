ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Garden: Gifts for gardeners

By Melody Fitzgerald
WacoTrib.com
 5 days ago

It is time to think about those on your Christmas gift list that would enjoy a garden item or book for Christmas. As I researched what is available for gardeners this year, I was impressed to include some ideas that can make gardening chores easier. There are a lot...

wacotrib.com

Apartment Therapy

This $20 Organizer Saved so Much Cabinet Space in My Tiny Kitchen

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If you have drawers in your kitchen right now, cherish them. Yes, I’m talking drawers where you store silverware, dish towels, cooking tools, and basically anything else that you regularly use in the kitchen. When I moved to my new apartment, I quickly discovered that there isn’t a single drawer in my kitchen. You heard that right — not one! Which means that I can’t even make use of the OXO organizer Kitchn’s executive lifestyle director loves, these expert-approved drawer organizers, or this chic tray to tidy up a junk drawer. One particular downside of this design is the lack of a spice drawer. To remedy this, we’d initially shoved four roommates’ worth of seasonings into our cabinet, taking up almost an entire shelf and wasting precious storage space. That is, until I decided to think vertically with these $20 wall-mounted floating shelves.
HOME & GARDEN
hudsonvalley360.com

Be a Better Gardener: A scientific approach to sustainable vegetable gardening

“Sustainable Food Gardens” is the title of Robert Kourik’s new book, a must-have for those who want to raise their own food in an environmentally friendly manner. “Myths & Solutions” is the subtitle, and Robert devotes plenty of text to exposing the former and proposing the latter. I should at...
AGRICULTURE
Green Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: December a time for garden planning

December is a perfect time to begin planning any future landscape changes such as selecting new plants or deciding which to repot, transplant, or remove entirely. Soon the new crop of garden catalogs will be showing up in the mailbox. To prevent fast and perhaps unwise decisions, first do some research.
TUCSON, AZ
sanjuanjournal.com

How to Start a Winter Garden

Even with a lack of sunshine during this time of year, a backyard garden is not just for the summer, but for the winter too. With the right supplies and knowledge, planting a winter garden can be simple and rewarding. Lori Ann David of Aurora Farms said, “Starting a garden...
GARDENING
Davis Enterprise

Explorit: Gardening in the winter

With Thanksgiving around the corner, our thoughts are often on harvests and the end of the growing season. Although spring and summer do produce a plethora of healthy produce, there are some that thrive in the cooler months. Here in Central Valley of California, we are fortunate with mild winters that do not produce snow or below-zero temperatures. This allows many to not only grow produce when it’s warm, but even now when it is getting colder.
GARDENING
lsuagcenter.com

Sustainable Gardening for School and Home Gardens: Leafy Greens

Collards and kale are both members of the Brassicaceae family, also known as the cabbage family, which includes other cool-season cole crops like cabbage, broccoli, Brussels sprouts, cauliflower and radish. However, collards and kale are distinct from much of the cabbage family because they do not form heads; instead their leaves are harvested.
GARDENING
The Eagle Times

Gardening Guy: Roasting garden produce

One of the reasons I garden is that I love to cook and to create wonderful, flavorful dishes I might not get elsewhere. I think many gardeners share that inclination. One of the techniques I have not used much is roasting vegetables, but I recently did some roasting and will do some more. I find it sweetens and intensifies flavors.
GARDENING
Gazette

Year-Round Gardening: Holiday gift ideas for the gardeners on your list

We are so fortunate to have six locally owned and operated garden centers in Colorado Springs. These stores are a great source of gifts, practical garden tools and supplies, and whimsical home and garden décor. While these stores carry the basic garden tools and supplies, each has some unique gift ideas. I visited these stores to see what treasures each might yield.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Green Valley News and Sun

GV Gardeners: Gardening questions for late autumn

As seasons change so do neighbors and landscapes, making for a set of new gardening queries. Following are a few recently encountered. Perhaps a quick review will also help answer some of your questions. • Which citrus fruits are most tolerant of cold desert temperatures?. Generally best able to handle...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
Odessa American

GARDENING: Good soil is the basis for a happy garden

Now that it is growing colder you may be spending less time in the garden. Just because you can’t get your hands dirty doesn’t mean there isn’t time to prepare for the upcoming spring and sharpen up your gardening basics knowledge. Soil is the base of any good garden. The...
GARDENING
Newsday

Holiday Shopping Guide: Gifts for Gardeners on Long Island

When the sky is gray and the mercury is low, what do you buy for someone who enjoys digging in the dirt and watching flowers grow? Plenty, as it turns out!. From items they can use right now to ones that plant the seed of anticipation, these gifts will bring a little sunshine into your favorite gardener’s off-season.
SHOPPING
Record-Journal

Wallingford Garden Club Readies Gardens for Winter

With the weather cooling down and the days growing shorter, the time of year has arrived to prepare gardens for the winter season looming before us. Members of the Wallingford Garden Club Civic Committee are pictured in the island garden at the intersection of Pond Hill Road and South Elm Street. There, they cut back the perennial flowers and did the final weeding of the season.
WALLINGFORD, CT
Indiana Gazette

Garden Club tree dedication

A formal dedication by the Indiana Garden Club of two Paperbark Maple trees in honor of two recently deceased members was held on Oct. 30. The trees were planted as memorials to Ruth Berry and Peg Robinson, both long-standing members of IGC. Family members and garden club members were present for the dedication.
INDIANA, PA
wtvy.com

“Gardens Aglow” returns to Dothan Area Botanical Gardens

(WTVY) - The information below was provided to WTVY in a press release from the Dothan Area Botanical Gardens. (Press Release) - The Dothan Area Botanical Gardens will host its 9th annual “Gardens Aglow” event each Friday and Saturday evening between Thanksgiving & Christmas Eve, starting Friday, November 26 and ending on Friday, December 24th. Event hours are from 5-8pm, with specific time slots for public entry.
DOTHAN, AL
lsuagcenter.com

Sustainable Gardening for School and Home Gardens: Cantaloupe & Watermelon

Cantaloupe and watermelon are members of the Cucurbitaceae family, also known as the gourd family. This family includes crops such as cucumbers, summer and winter squash, and gourds. Melon is a general term for a fruit produced by various members of this plant family and refers to netted and non-netted fruits, including the cantaloupe, muskmelon, honeydew and Asian melon. Cantaloupes are often referred to as muskmelons. Musk is a Persian word meaning “perfume,” which refers to the fruit’s musky, sweet fragrance. Most Americans use the word cantaloupe rather than muskmelon to describe this fruit.
GARDENING
NOLA.com

Garden tips: How to find the freshest trees, and a great gift for area gardeners

YULE TREE TIPS: Make sure the Christmas tree you choose is fresh. Needles should be bright green and should not fall excessively if the tree is shaken. Needles and branches should be pliable. For the freshest tree, take the family out to one of the local Christmas tree farms and cut your own. To locate a Christmas tree farm close to you, go to www.southernchristmastrees.org/LA-Farms.html.
GARDENING
The Independent

Outdoor decorating trends: natural, cozy, sustainable

Home, as we know, has become more central to many of us during the pandemic, and that means outdoors as well as in. This holiday season, designers and retailers have suggestions for updating window, door and yard decorations. Trends include sustainability, naturalness and coziness.NATURE SHOWNew York interior designer John Douglas Eason appreciates a season where “over the top” is often just what’s needed.“But that said, I like subtle holiday design, incorporating nature and keeping it tonal. I love monochromatic gourds with a gnarly tree branch tossed in for interest and fresh greens," he says.Eason suggests luminarias to light walkways, "and...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Cape Gazette

Inland Bays Garden Center offers gifts by local artisans

Inland Bays Garden Center in Frankford has created a unique shopping experience where shoppers can find wreaths, garland, Christmas plants, fresh flowers and one-of-a kind gifts. There are no supply chain issues, no traffic to fight and no crowds. The center’s new greenhouse and little gallery are bursting with gifts created by local craftspeople.
FRANKFORD, DE

