Mind Matters: More joy this holiday season? Try thinking like a child

As we enter another holiday season, it is not uncommon to feel a mix of joy and dread. Along with the usual stresses that tend to come with the holidays, we are still navigating the ever-changing dos and don’ts of COVID. So, with all the things that life requires of us, how do we manage our mental health during this time of year? With a variety of things that we can do, it’s important to know where to start. Let’s start in the place of expectations — our own and of others. Whether it’s splitting time with family and friends, gift-giving, or giving of your time elsewhere, it’s important to evaluate what those expectations are and determine if they are realistic. At times we can feel obligated to do what’s always been done, but it is OK to adjust your life and to slow things down. Take a moment to reflect and determine what can be taken off your list of “to-do’s” while prioritizing the “must-dos.” This can help in creating balance, not only in your life but in your mental health.

