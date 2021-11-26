ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Obituaries

Jerry Smith

Rogersville Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJerry Smith, age 63, went to be with the Lord on Monday, November 22, 2021 at his home. Jerry was a big kid at heart and loved to make people laugh with his...

www.therogersvillereview.com

Grosse Pointe News

Jerome “Jerry” Tocco

Jerome “Jerry” Tocco, 59, was born Dec. 26, 1961, and died Monday, Nov. 8, 2021. Jerry was a loving husband to Cheryl and father to Jerry and Michael. He also leaves behind many loving family and friends. Jerry attended Austin Catholic and Bishop Gallagher high schools. He then attended the...
JEROME, MI
Cottage Grove Sentinel

Jerry Vaverka

Jerry Vaverka passed away on November 17, 2021. He was born to December 30, 1942 to parents Jerry and Kathrin (Hill) Vaverka in Marshall, Oklahoma. He met his wife of 50 years, Marjie Stalder in Los Angeles, California while working as a bank loan officer and they married September 4, 1971. Jerry has been an active member of the Cottage Grove community since moving her in 1979. He received the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award in 2006. Jerry was an avid supporter of all three of his daughter’s sports, activities, especially Special Olympics Oregon and served as the track and basketball coach for many years. He is well known for supporting Community Sharing Souper Fundraiser with his famous seafood chowder, and volunteering with the Bohemia Sunrisers, Kiwanis and at Friday night bingo held by the American Legion Post 32. He was very active at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in the Knights of Columbus, the community Christmas dinner, and any event where his delicious cooking was needed. Jerry was regularly found in the kitchen at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and was instrumental rebuilding the parish center after a fire damaged it. Jerry was huge football fan to the Oregon Ducks and LA Rams. He is survived by his wife Marjie Vaverka of Cottage Grove, OR; daughter Casey Vaverka of Portland, OR; daughter April Montoya Vaverka of Roswell, GA; daughter Jill Vaverka of Cottage Grove, OR; grandson Maximiliano Montoya Vaverka of Roswell, GA; grandson Mateo Montoya Vaverka of Roswell, GA; sister Viktoria Vaverka of Edmond, OK; brother Frank Vaverka of Bison, OK; brother Sam Vaverka of Tulsa, OK; brother Patrick Vaverka of Hennessy, OK; and brother Brian Vaverka of Midwest City, OK. A memorial mass will be held Friday November 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Cottage Grove. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.
COTTAGE GROVE, OR
freedom929.com

JERRY LEE GRAVES

(DUNDAS) The memorial service for Jerry Lee Graves, age 76, of Dundas, will be Monday morning, November 29, at 10:00, at the Immanuel United Methodist Church in Olney. There are no other services or visitation. The Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Illinois National Guardsman, Jerry Lee Graves, of Dundas.
OLNEY, IL
Rogersville Review

Eastman Foundation awards $10,000 to Lions Club, Appalachian Miles for Smiles

Eastman Foundation recently awarded $10,000 to Kingsport Lions Club to fund the purchase of state-of-the-art equipment for a community partner that has a clear vision for positive community impact. Over the last year, Appalachian Miles for Smiles has provided services valued at more than $150,000 at no cost to patients....
KINGSPORT, TN
Rogersville Review

Elizabeth McReynolds crowned Miss Food City 2022

The 29th annual Miss Food City Pageant was held on Saturday, November 6th at The McGlothlin Center for the Arts in Emory, VA. Each year, the pageant showcases talented young women from across the region, competing for the coveted title and the opportunity to represent Food City in the coming year.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Rogersville Review

Rogersville Middle honors Matt Hixon with food drive for Superintendent's Day

The Rogersville Middle School A-Team conducted a food drive last week, collecting 565 pounds of food for the Of One Accord ministry in honor of Matt Hixson for Superintendent Appreciation Day. The student “Appreciation Team” (A-Team) collected selected food items to match with items that will fill Christmas food boxes...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Rogersville Review

Community Calendar

EDUCATION COMMITTEE MEETING at 5:15 p.m. in the Charles E. Fuller Training Room, 1722 E. Main St., Rogersville — Bus Shop. CHRISTMAS BAZAAR: hosted by the Ladies of St. Henry Catholic Church on December 3 from 8:00 a.m. — 6:00 p.m. and December 4 from 8:00 a.m. — Noon at the Church Hall, 112-114 Hwy 70N across from Signature Healthcare. There will be something for everyone! Christmas decor, kitchen items, household items, clothes from newborn to plus size, & more! Come browse & enjoy lunch. Hot dogs, chili, & cookies of all kinds will be available.
ROGERSVILLE, TN

