Jerry Smith

Jerry Vaverka passed away on November 17, 2021. He was born to December 30, 1942 to parents Jerry and Kathrin (Hill) Vaverka in Marshall, Oklahoma. He met his wife of 50 years, Marjie Stalder in Los Angeles, California while working as a bank loan officer and they married September 4, 1971. Jerry has been an active member of the Cottage Grove community since moving her in 1979. He received the Cottage Grove Chamber of Commerce Distinguished Service Award in 2006. Jerry was an avid supporter of all three of his daughter’s sports, activities, especially Special Olympics Oregon and served as the track and basketball coach for many years. He is well known for supporting Community Sharing Souper Fundraiser with his famous seafood chowder, and volunteering with the Bohemia Sunrisers, Kiwanis and at Friday night bingo held by the American Legion Post 32. He was very active at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in the Knights of Columbus, the community Christmas dinner, and any event where his delicious cooking was needed. Jerry was regularly found in the kitchen at Our Lady of Perpetual Help and was instrumental rebuilding the parish center after a fire damaged it. Jerry was huge football fan to the Oregon Ducks and LA Rams. He is survived by his wife Marjie Vaverka of Cottage Grove, OR; daughter Casey Vaverka of Portland, OR; daughter April Montoya Vaverka of Roswell, GA; daughter Jill Vaverka of Cottage Grove, OR; grandson Maximiliano Montoya Vaverka of Roswell, GA; grandson Mateo Montoya Vaverka of Roswell, GA; sister Viktoria Vaverka of Edmond, OK; brother Frank Vaverka of Bison, OK; brother Sam Vaverka of Tulsa, OK; brother Patrick Vaverka of Hennessy, OK; and brother Brian Vaverka of Midwest City, OK. A memorial mass will be held Friday November 26, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Cottage Grove. Arrangements are in the care of Smith-Lund-Mills Funeral Chapel and Crematorium.

