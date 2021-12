Borussia Dortmund remain cautiously optimistic that Erling Haaland will be able to make his return this year, Marco Rose has said. Erling Haaland suffered a hip flexor injury last month and has been sidelined ever since. Borussia Dortmund haven’t yet given a real timeframe for his return, but Alf-Inge Haaland said earlier this month that it would be a miracle if the striker played again before Christmas. Now Marco Rose has said that they are cautiously optimistic of having Haaland back on the pitch this year.

SOCCER ・ 12 DAYS AGO