Environment

Weather Forecast

fox5ny.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAudrey Puente has the weather. We...

www.fox5ny.com

foxsanantonio.com

Warm and dry weather expected heading into December

The change over from November to December will be warm and dry. Days will trend warmer than normal heading into the weekend. We’ll see another very nice afternoon with temperatures running in the low to mid 70s. The evening will be pleasant and cool with temperatures in the 60s. WEDNESDAY.
nonpareilonline.com

Forecast: Great weather today, Thursday

The high today is around 66, while temps could hit 70 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service. Expect light winds today that gradually increase in speed, with sunny skies. Morning temps will be in the 40s, while the evening low is around 45. The high Thursday is near...
ENVIRONMENT
whatsupnewp.com

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Newport, RI

Here’s the latest weather forecast via the National Weather Service for Newport, RI. Today:Mostly sunny, with a high near 47. West wind 9 to 11 mph. Tonight:A chance of showers, mainly after 4am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 38. West wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.
NEWPORT, RI
whatsupnewp.com

Weather: Today, Tonight & Tomorrow’s Weather Forecast for Stowe, VT

Here’s the latest National Weather Service’s weather forecast for Stowe, Vermont. Today:A 30 percent chance of snow showers, mainly before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 34. South wind 7 to 10 mph becoming west in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph. Total daytime snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.
STOWE, VT
KGET 17

Bakersfield weather forecast Dec. 1

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Candy Caceres is filling in for Kevin Charette this morning with the forecast. Temperatures are looking warmer than usual for this time of year, with the average being 62 degrees, but today we are looking at 71 degrees this afternoon. The high-pressure system over the West...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Temperatures Creeping Upward, Some Showers Tonight

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A chilly start to our week, but it gets much milder! By tomorrow, a light southerly flow of air will boost our temperatures into the low 50s, which is very close to normal, by the way. A good deal of sunshine will be followed by some clouds later in the day, and some light showers by Wednesday night. Even warmer air and a breeze will follow on Thursday, with highs expected in the low 60s! Friday will feature partly sunny skies and a bit cooler as we drop back into the mid-50s. On Saturday, a few light showers are also possible but it will turn cooler by Sunday, so the weekend will feel a bit more like December. There is a risk of rain perhaps on Monday, as a cold front crosses the region, followed by a breezy and cooler Tuesday.  
MARYLAND STATE

