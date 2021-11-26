ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iPhone 13 pro max Black Friday deal 2021: Save £360 with this Sky Mobile contract

By Alistair Charlton
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

Black Friday ’s main weekend has landed, and with it you can expect to see a huge range of deals and discounts on smartphones, including various versions of the iPhone.

Here, we’re looking at the flagship of the range, the iPhone 13 pro max . This is the biggest and most powerful iPhone currently available, thanks to its A15 Bionic processor and 6.7in OLED display. Storage options are equally large, ranging from 128GB all the way up to 1TB, while colour options include graphite, gold, silver and Apple’s new sierra blue.

Running through to Cyber Monday on 29 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech , toys , gaming , home appliances and more. And here at IndyBest, we’re continually finding great discounts, just like this iPhone 13 pro one below, to make your Black Friday as stress-free as possible.

Apple iPhone 13 pro max 60GB contract: Was £67 a month, now £52, Sky.com

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1glfVb_0d7DlCp000

This deal sees £360 knocked off the price of the iPhone 13 pro max over a 24-month contract. More specifically, SkyMobile has halved the price of its 60GB data package, slashing the price of the data alone from £30 to £15 a month.

Add this to the monthly handset fee of £37 for the 128GB version of the iPhone 13 pro max, and you have a £52-a-month contract, down from £67. Over the course of 24 months this deal will save you £360.

New for the iPhone 13 pro max (and the regular pro) is the “ProMotion” display, which has a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz. This technology upgrade promises smoother scrolling and improved energy efficiency over precious models.

Also improved is the level of water resistance, which is now IP68 certified, meaning the phone can stand being at a depth of six metres for up to 30 minutes. Power comes from Apple’s new A15 Bionic processor and the rear camera features telephoto, wide and ultra-wide lenses, plus 3x optical zoom, 15x digital zoom, HDR video and Apple’s new ProRAW video capture technology.

