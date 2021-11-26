ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Ukraine president says coup plot uncovered as Russian tensions grow

By Stefan Weichert
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vqaay_0d7Dl9G400

Ukraine ’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the country has uncovered a plot for an attempted coup that was due to take place as early as next week and involve people in Russia.

Zelenskiy did not accuse the Russia government of playing a role in the coup attempt but warned of a wider threat of military escalation from Moscow, and said Ukraine would be prepared.

The president did not give more details about the alleged coup, but said Ukrainian intelligence suspected the involvement of Russian citizens and Ukraine’s richest man, Rinat Akhmetov.

“We have challenges not only from the Russian Federation and possible escalation - we have big internal challenges,” Zelenskiy told a press conference.

“I received information that a coup d’etat will take place in our country on Dec. 1-2.”

The Kremlin said it had no plans to take part in an alleged coup plot against Zelenskiy and that Moscow did not undertake acts of that kind.

Tensions are growing between the two countries, raising fears that a long-running conflict between Ukraine and Russian-backed separatists could erupt into renewed open warfare.

“We are in full control of our borders and are fully prepared for any escalation,” Zelenskiy said.

The head of Ukraine‘s military intelligence last week said Russia had more than 92,000 troops massed around Ukraine‘s borders and was preparing for an attack by the beginning of February.

Ukraine, which wants to join NATO, received a large consignment of U.S. ammunition and missiles earlier this year, prompting criticism from Moscow.

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Friday that Russia has amassed heavy military equipment, tanks and combat-ready troops near Ukraine, warning that any use of force against Ukraine would be costly for Moscow.

“This military buildup is unprovoked and unexplained. It raises tensions and it risks miscalculations,” he said.

Speaking at the press conference, Zelenskiy said Ukrainian intelligence had obtained audio recordings of the plotters, including people from Russia, trying to rope business magnate Akhmetov into joining a coup.

“I believe (Akhmetov) is being dragged into the war against Ukraine. This will be a big mistake, because you cannot fight against your people,” said Zelenskiy.

In a statement, Akhmetov said the information made public by Zelenskiy implicating him in a coup was “an absolute lie.”

“I am outraged by the spread of this lie, no matter what the President’s motives are,” Akhmetov said.

Volodymyr Fesenko, chairman of the Penta Center of Applied Political Studies, said the timing of Zelenskiy’s speech was interesting given that protests have been scheduled near the president’s dffice in Kyiv for 1 December.

The rally was planned after opposition politician Oleh Liashko hinted that Zelenskiy could impose marital law soon.

“I think that at the moment there are more questions than answers,” Fesenko told The Independent.

“(But) the mention of Rinat Akhmetov by the president in this context is, most likely, a preventive political signal to the country’s richest oligarch that one should not get involved in risky political adventures.”

Akhmetov is a billionaire businessman who made his wealth mainly in the energy and steel sectors.

Aleksey Jakubin, an associate professor at Kyiv Polytechnic Institute, said tensions were rising between Akhmetov and Zelenskiy after the government introduced several new laws recently that curb oligarchs’ influence.

“We have recently seen a law on oligarchs, centralisation of power around the President, among other things,” Jakubin said. “This is making Zelenskiy unpopular among some parts of society because he attacks the status and the wealth of the rich. They are worried.”

Jakubin said he was unsure of whether the reported coup attempt was genuine, but believed that the president’s statements were a warning.

“I see this as Zelenskiy giving Akhmetov and other opponents a final chance to negotiate, when it comes to their disagreements over several issues.”

Emil Filtenborg contributed to this report

Comments / 1

Related
hngn.com

Putin Allegedly Stops All Gas Deliveries, Cuts Supplies Which the European Union Interpreted as Weaponization of Energy

The European Union accuses Vladimir Putin of shutting gas deliveries and cutting supplies drastically, viewed as a sinister move by energy-hungry nations. Once again, Russia is accused of making a big move against Europe via gas and non-renewable energy supplies before these demands to increase energy reserves were put down. Even US President Joe Biden felt the crunch when he asked OPEC nations to help increase the supplies.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jens Stoltenberg
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Telegraph

US reactivates nuclear artillery unit in Germany – why Russia should be worried

An American nuclear artillery unit has been reactivated in Germany for the first time since the Cold War and is to be armed with new long-range hypersonic weapons. The US Army officially recommissioned the 56th Artillery Command in Germany this week during a ceremony in Mainz-Kastel, which hosts America’s Europe and Africa commands.
MILITARY
OilPrice.com

Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream 2

The Russian Government has warned the US not to put further pressure on anyone over the certification of the $11bn Nord Stream 2 (NS2) gas pipeline. The newly completed 1,764km double pipeline is still awaiting clearance from German regulators before Russia can start exporting gas through it. NS2 bypasses Ukraine and instead imports Russian gas directly to Germany via the bed of the Baltic Sea. If green-lit, it will double Russia’s overall flows to Germany, providing 55bn cubic meters of gas through both pipelines.
U.S. POLITICS
International Business Times

India Ignores US Warnings, Receives Delivery Of S-400 From Russia

Ignoring the threats of sanctions from the U.S., India has started receiving advanced elements of the state-of-the-art S-400 air defense system from Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin's visit to the country in December. Though deliveries were to begin last year, it was extended due to payments issues and now...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Military Intelligence#Russian#Ukrainian#Kremlin#Nato
fox40jackson.com

A US-Russia war over Ukraine would be catastrophic

As a former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer and specialist in Russian doctrine and strategy who participated in dozens of war games that simulated a U.S.-Russia conflict, I am gravely concerned about the high risk of Washington going to war over Ukraine. If you thought $2 trillion and 6,000 American...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
Southside Matt

Russia and China leaving U.S. behind

It has been widely reported that, over the summer, China tested a hypersonic missile that circled Earth. It is now reported that the vehicle used is even more advanced than previously stated.
dallassun.com

Russia set to launch winter invasion of Ukraine, US media claims

Russia is growing more inclined to invade Ukraine now that colder days are approaching, a weekend American media report has claimed. Western officials have accused Russia of staging a military buildup along Kiev's eastern borders. The likelihood of a potential Russian assault on Ukraine is "increasing as the weather gets...
POLITICS
gpsworld.com

Russia issues threat to GPS satellites

The Kremlin warned it could blow up 32 GPS satellites with its new anti-satellite technology, ASAT, which it tested Nov. 15 on a retired Soviet Tselina-D satellite, according to numerous news reports. Russia then claimed on state television that its new ASAT missiles could obliterate NATO satellites and “blind all...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

358K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy