ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

Viral TikTok of a live turkey next to one in the oven sparks huge backlash

By Ellie Abraham
Indy100
Indy100
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dYN2T_0d7Dl5jA00
(TikTok/@our10acres)

A TikTok of a live turkey standing next to an oven while one of its own species is being cooked inside in has gone viral, sparked huge backlash and debate.

With Thanksgiving taking place in America yesterday, many families across the country will have been serving up a feast including turkey.

On TikTok, a clip posted by @our10acres has gone viral as a live turkey appeared to be in the kitchen, next to an oven in which a turkey was being cooked.

In the clip, the woman filming can be heard saying, “What you doing bub?” as the turkey looks into the oven at the bird being roasted.

She continued: “It’s okay, you don’t know him.”

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The video has been viewed 37.2 million times and thousands of people have taken to the comments section to give their thoughts.

Some seemed to find the video funny, joking that the turkey would be worried about its own fate next year.

One person wrote: “He’s looking like, that’s it I’m moving out before this time next year.”

However, others thought the whole thing was “mean” and argued that the animal can feel emotion.

Someone commented: “You do know they are sentient right…it literally knows what’s going on. Feels pain and even emotion. Scientifically proven sentient. Damn.”

Another said: “Come on, don’t do that. It’s still kind of sad and mean to be showing him that. I get you wanna be funny but come on even for an animal it’s mean.”

While opinions certainly differed, some people called out the people criticising the video, saying they would probably be eating meat that day.

One person said: “The same people saying that’s wrong and cruel are the same people who gonna be eating turkey and ham later.”

In response to one comment from someone saying it was “kinda sad”, @our10acres replied saying that the turkey was store bought, not from their farm.

They also suggested that the turkey, Big Red, was looking in the oven because it wanted to eat it.

They wrote: “It’s ok to feel that way. If it helps, that’s a store bought turkey and Big Red wanted to eat it.

“Turkeys are curious, but have no concept of ovens.”

Comments / 66

FukYourFeelings
5d ago

Stop worrying about a turkey and start worrying about the BLM DOMESTIC TERRORIST ORGANIZATION and Covid and it's new variants these Government's keep creating and releasing to control Population...

Reply(10)
17
Dana Raye Dougherty Foussat
3d ago

If you tossed some of that roasted turkey to the live one, he would gobble it down with no regrets.

Reply
13
BindiAtTheBeach
4d ago

I'm sorry but that live turkey doesn't even know that's a dead turkey in the oven...

Reply
19
Related
Creative Bloq

"Sexualised" ketchup bottle causes uproar - but is it really that bad?

The last thing we thought we would be writing about today was an over-sexualised ketchup bottle. (No, seriously, this is stupid. We can't believe we're talking about this.) It's not every day you see condiments being sexualised, but this ketchup has been causing some controversy. The Pizza Hut-branded bottle reads, "Tomato Ketchup. Shake, Squeeze and Squirt," and the customer who stumbled across the bottle is not happy about it. A man from Hull who came across the dodgy slogan has said it sounds like "an app for swingers". If you are working on your own branding and are hoping to avoid such controversies, then check out our roundup of the best branding books.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Turkeys#Sparks#Ovens#Big Red
The Independent

People are appalled by video of millennials trying Cracker Barrel for the first time: ‘This is blasphemy’

A group of millennial journalists have sparked outrage on social media after compiling a video of their less-than-impressed reactions to trying Cracker Barrel menu items for the first time.On Thursday, Insider’s food section posted a video to Twitter titled: “Millennials try Cracker Barrel for the first time,” in which the New York City-based journalists revealed that they would be travelling to New Jersey to try the Southern-style restaurant chain’s most popular dishes.In the clip, the millennials then shared their first impressions of some of Cracker Barrel’s staples, such as the chicken ‘n dumplins, country fried steak, loaded hash brown...
RESTAURANTS
Fox News

McRib cooking process shocks McDonald's fans in viral video

There’s an old saying "never see how the sausage gets made." The same can be said about the McRib. A video on TikTok showing the process that McDonald’s workers go through to make the seasonal sandwich has gone viral. As is the case with a lot of fast food items, it looks much more appetizing after it’s been prepared.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TikTok
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
dexerto.com

TikTok creeped out by viral video of moving fried chicken

TikTok users have been well and truly creeped out by a video that appears to show moving fried chicken that’s going viral on the platform, and it turns out that it’s actually some very realistic-looking art. These days, short-form video platform TikTok is the perfect place to find all kinds...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Indy100

Kitten who was born with four ears goes viral

A cute kitten born with two sets of ears has gone viral after gaining a legion of cat-loving followers on Instagram. Midas, the four-month-old Russian Blue has already gained over 30,000 followers on Instagram, since the first photo was uploaded to the cat’s dedicated account (@midas_x24). The kitten was a...
PETS
Indy100

Man ‘buys food for just himself’ when his date forgot her money and TikTok is divided

A woman has described a date she had with a man who apparently only bought himself food because she didn’t bring any money and TikTok is divided. Posting on the social media platform, the woman filmed the table on the date – showing food on one side of the table and absolutely none on her side – with text on top which read: “On our first date I didn’t have money so he only bought himself food.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Instagram influencer takes down video of crying husband after major backlash

Instagram influencer Jaclyn Singletary Gibson was forced to take down a viral TikTok video of a private moment of her husband crying in the backyard, after major criticism from other users.On Monday (15 November), the lifestyle and fashion influencer filmed her husband Seth crying alone in the backyard. The video seemed to have been shot without his permission.The text on the now-deleted clip read: “Told my husband to go outside to take a deep breath, and I caught him crying.”Many users on the video-focused social networking service were unhappy with Ms Gibson’s action.“Every single thing doesn’t need to be exploited...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
INTERNET
Indy100

Indy100

130K+
Followers
7K+
Post
51M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy