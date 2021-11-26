ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Airline Shares Take a Knock as South Africa Warns of New Variant

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInvesting.com – Shares of airlines were trading sharply lower in Friday’s premarket trading after South Africa’s warning of a new fast-spreading variant of the coronavirus triggered fresh concerns of restrictions on travel and tourism coming back. American...

