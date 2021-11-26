ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shoppers forecast to spend almost £9bn on Black Friday

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRetail experts have predicted that spending will rise beyond pre-pandemic levels. Shoppers are expected to spend almost £9 billion on what could be the biggest Black Friday yet, according to analysts. Retail experts have predicted that spending will rise beyond pre-pandemic levels as shoppers seek to spend more on...

www.shropshirestar.com

Best Life

Target Is Permanently Barring Shoppers From Doing This

Major changes have been taking place at many of your favorite stores, including Target, over the last two years. In May, Target had to stop selling trading cards at its stores after a number of assault occurred over the product's dramatic increase in value. And the retailer only just reopened its fitting rooms this past summer, after a year of keeping them closed due to the pandemic. Now, Target has announced the latest big change coming to locations across the country, and it will limit what shoppers can do in stores. Read on to find out what Target will be permanently getting rid of soon.
RETAIL
Best Life

Walmart Is Barring Shoppers From Doing This, Starting Dec. 15

If there's one thing Walmart is known for, it's the deals: Shoppers come back again and again for a wide variety of products at low prices. But the retailer isn't always able to cater to all customers, which has earned it some pushback from regulars. Recently, many Walmart shoppers were upset to find out that the retailer would no longer be using its normal layaway program, right ahead of the pricey holiday season. And now, another major decision could affect millions of individuals who are counting on the policies currently in place. Read on to find out what you will no longer be able to do at Walmart next month.
WALMART
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
EatThis

Costco Just Put These 7 Items on "Early Black Friday Savings"

There is no better place to prepare for the upcoming festive occasions than Costco. Whether you're picking up bakery favorites or searching for final glimpses of soon-to-be-discontinued items, there is plenty to pick up at the warehouse. This year Costco is helping get us into the holiday spirit even more...
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
news4sanantonio.com

Thousands of shoppers take advantage of Black Friday sales

SAN ANTONIO - Black Friday sales and concerns over supply chain issues are bringing thousands of people back to brick and mortar stores to buy holiday gifts. Some stores actually put limits on how many people they are allowing inside the store, but they allow people to check in on their phones, sort of the same way you would if you were trying to get a seat at a restaurant.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Refinery29

Attention Shoppers: Black Friday Came Early At Everlane

Black Friday is right around the corner, and lucky for us, plenty of our most-loved fashion retailers are getting a head start on the annual sales extravaganza. Thought you had to wait until after Turkey Day to score some knock-out clothing deals? Think again, because discounts are dropping like hot cakes from Madewell to Nordstrom, with Everlane now joining the markdown mix with a slew of new sale items. From now through Monday, November 29, as part of the Everlane Black Friday Sale, everyone's favorite eco-fabulous clothing company is offering up to 30% off some of its winter styles including a range of cozy knits, best-selling Perform leggings, and heaps of the brand's beloved basics. Before you've even preheated the oven this Thanksgiving, you can stock up on sweaters, sweatpants, and other comfy finds for the chilly season ahead. We've plucked out some of our own top picks from the promotion below and will keep the updates coming as more styles are added next week. Scroll on through to save big on Everlane's sustainably made, winter wardrobe essentials, and don't forget to come back for a second helping when Cyber Monday rolls around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ABC6.com

Small, local businesses encourage Black Friday shoppers

WARWICK, R.I. (WLNE)- Shoppers filed into the Warwick Mall early for Black Friday. But, the biggest shopping day of the year looked a little different. Typically Warwick Mall opens its doors to Black Friday shoppers at midnight, but this year the mall didn’t officially open until 7 a.m. Some stores,...
WARWICK, RI
CNET

The best Black Friday and early Cyber Monday deals at Target

This story is part of Holiday Gift Guide 2021, our list of ideas, by topic, by recipient and by price, to help you discover the perfect gift. Black Friday has come and gone but the deals are lingering like that one cousin on Thanksgiving. Speaking of deals, Cyber Monday savings are in full swing at Target. The retailer's Black Friday into Cyber Monday sale includes one of the lowest prices ever on the Apple Watch SE (but act fast, as there is limited availability). You'll also find major price drops on Google Pixel 6, Oculus Quest 2 and more. The sale is officially set to expire today (Saturday, Nov. 27), but if we know anything about these big holiday sales you can bet some of the best Black Friday deals will roll over into Cyber Monday too.
SHOPPING
Sourcing Journal

Cyber Monday Sales in Flux Following Black Friday Bummer

After a Black Friday that saw in-store foot traffic decline 28 percent versus 2019 levels and online shopping dip slightly from $9 billion to $8.9 billion, the jury is still out on whether Cyber Monday will live up to its 2020 counterpart, according to a report from Adobe. While last year saw a Cyber Monday record of $10.8 billion in online purchasing, Adobe said this year’s sales total could fall anywhere between $10.2 billion and $11.3 billion. Similarly, Salesforce projects Cyber Monday spend in the U.S. to remain flat in 2021. Either way, the day will still be the largest shopping...
RETAIL
WTOK-TV

Meridian businesses and shoppers embrace the return of Black Friday

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - People took to the stores Friday in Meridian for Black Friday deals too good to pass up. Shopping bags in hand and wallets open. Many people couldn’t resist the great deals local and big box stores were offering Friday. “The deals that are like 50% off,...
MERIDIAN, MS
KXRM

Get a jump on Cyber Monday shopping with the best deals currently available

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. If you’re hoping to get your holiday shopping done sooner rather than later, you’re in luck because stores are rolling out their Pre-Cyber Monday deals earlier than ever before. Plus, you don’t even have to leave your house to take advantage of these incredible prices.  There […]
SHOPPING
The Independent

Struggling to get Dyson’s airwrap this Cyber Monday? Ghd’s alternative is on sale with 20% off

Cyber Monday is upon us, bringing with it thousands of deals on everything from tech and fashion to beauty, kids’ toys, home appliances and more.But despite the great tide of offers, which includes savings on big-ticket items like Apple AirPods pro and the Nintendo Switch, there are some products that remain hard to get hold of at a great price.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals available nowCase in point – Dyson’s airwrap (£449.99, Johnlewis.com). The brand is known for its impressive deals during Cyber Monday and, although it didn’t cut the price of its popular hair tool, it did launch a special edition gift set...
SHOPPING
Shropshire Star

Price rises hit Christmas shopping

Overall shop prices rose year-on-year by 0.3% in November, spiking from October’s decrease of 0.4%, figures show. Christmas shopping is set to be more expensive after November saw overall prices increasing for the first time in two and a half years, figures show. Overall shop prices rose year-on-year by 0.3%...
BUSINESS

