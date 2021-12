U.S. Treasury yields climbed on Monday, as investors kept an eye on the latest developments with the Covid omicron variant. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose by 4.6 basis points to 1.531% at around 3:00 p.m. ET. The yield on the 30-year Treasury bond climbed by 4.8 basis points to 1.878%. Yields move inversely to prices and 1 basis point is equal to 0.01%.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO