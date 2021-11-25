ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Credits & Loans

ZIP Code 60461: Top 10 largest PPP loans provided to small businesses in May 2020

By South Cook News
southcooknews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in May 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60461, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies...

southcooknews.com

Comments / 0

Related
southcooknews.com

PPP loans: 164 issued in April 2020 in ZIP Code 60430

There were 164 PPP loans provided in April 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60430, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
HOMEWOOD, IL
GOBankingRates

Top 5 Credit Union Myths

Corporate banks spend a lot of time griping about the preferential tax treatment afforded to credit unions, which they say puts them at a competitive disadvantage. As the little guy, however, credit...
CREDITS & LOANS
southcooknews.com

Ranking of top 10 USBA PPP loans in July 2020 in ZIP Code 60428

Here are the top 10 largest PPP loans provided in July 2020 to small businesses in ZIP Code 60428, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors or self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
CREDITS & LOANS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
southcooknews.com

Ranking of top 10 USBA paid-in-full PPP loans in 2020 in Merrionette Park

Here are the top 10 largest paid-in-full PPP loans provided to small businesses in 2020 in Merrionette Park, according to the US Small Business Administration. The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) provides loans to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies with less than 500 employees, sole-proprietorships, independent contractors and self-employed individuals may qualify for these loans, according to Harvard Business School.
MERRIONETTE PARK, IL
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Navy’s Security Cooperation Programs Office employs small businesses, enhancing readiness

NAVAL AIR SYSTEMS COMMAND, PATUXENT RIVER, Md.– The Navy’s Security Cooperation Programs Office (SCPO) recently awarded a contract to small business industry partner Tyonek Services Group, an Alaskan Native Corporation (Tyonek), for aircraft maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) and training in support of the unique requirements of our international partners. The program office and its International […] The post Navy’s Security Cooperation Programs Office employs small businesses, enhancing readiness appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Loan Forgiveness#Harvard Business School#Borrowercurrent#Mako Metals Inc#Savio#Associates Ltd
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
PPP
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Food Service
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Credits & Loans
bocojo.com

Social Security recipients

A big to do over the six plus percent in Social Security recipients COLA increase. The increase in the cost of Medicare Insurance hasn’t been announced yet, so we shall see how much of an increase that we get. The COLA increase is based on the recent 2021 inflation rate. The latest figure I heard, was six plus percent COLA, but by the time the New Year gets here, my guess it will be much more. Especially in the everyday consumer goods, energy and food, that are left out of the equation. The increase will do more for our Nations Senators and Representatives though. You see, they along with many others are tied into COLA also. Prior to the Joe Biden Administration, our country was exporting fossil energy, and now he is begging the Persian Gulf countries to step up oil production. Joe even mocks people looking for answers, to their everyday problems, such as empty shelves in major stores of our country. Biden had the gall to say, we citizens doesn’t know how the supply chain works. Joe is blaming the shortage on hording. True, that does add to shortage, but I believe all of those ships off the West Coast, sailing around in circles are the biggest reason. The ports can’t, or won’t step up, or perhaps maybe there is a shortage of longshoremen for unloading the ships. The stringent laws that California has for truckers, plus the high cost of their diesel oil that the trucks use, has a huge effect on transporting the products, after being unloaded from those ships. Where is Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg? Oh, that’s right he’s on maternity leave, for six weeks.
BUSINESS
dakotanewsnow.com

Trucking industry concerned over new federal CDL regulations

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The trucking industry has been feeling the impact of the nationwide worker shortage for some time. Now, new federal regulations may make it even more difficult to find drivers. K & J Trucking Inc. President Shelley Koch has been part of her family’s...
AGRICULTURE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Restaurant Accused Of Illegally Sharing Workers’ Tips With Managers

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A dozen workers are getting $41,000 back after a Pittsburgh restaurant illegally shared their tips, the U.S. Department of Labor said Wednesday. Provision PGH at Federal Galley’s operator is accused of improperly using a tip pool, requiring workers to share tips with managers, supervisors and other employees not usually tipped by customers. Employees had their tips seized to pay the wages of non-tipped employees, including managers, the Department of Labor alleged. An investigation by the Wage and Hour Division allegedly found PGH LLC violated the Fair Labor Standards Act and led to the recovery of $41,560 for 12 employees. “The FLSA allows employers to pay tipped workers as little as $2.13 per hour in direct wages, while taking a credit against the tips earned by the employee to make up remainder of the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour,” the department explained in a press release. “The employer, however, must notify tipped employees of any required tip pool contribution amount, may only take a tip credit for the amount of tips each tipped employee actually receives, and may not retain any of the employees’ tips for any other purpose.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
NJ.com

Will there be stimulus checks in 2022?

At this time, the Biden administration is not releasing a fourth stimulus check in 2022 and is instead choosing to focus efforts on the enhanced Child Tax Credit and The American Rescue Plan. But some members of Congress and a good portion of the public have shown support for additional...
U.S. POLITICS
chronicle99.com

Child Tax Credit 2021 Update: December Payment Deadline For $3,600 Check As Surprise Cash

There is only one child tax credit payment left in 2021. The parents had a choice to remove their names from the list of beneficiaries before November 29, which would have increased the child tax credit amount for 2022. The payments began in July this year and will continue till December. The US Sun reports that each parent will receive $300 for each child every month. The cumulative child tax credit amount for each child varies with their age. Children below six are $3,600 each and $3,000 for each child between 6-17. Parents of college students will receive an amount of $500 in total.
PERSONAL FINANCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy